NHL Buzz: Malkin could return for Penguins against Kraken

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov, Brock Faber and Jared Spurgeon each skated before practice Tuesday and are unlikely to play for the Wild against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).

“I won’t know until tomorrow,” coach John Hynes said. “Some of it depends on the player. I think with those particular guys, being veteran guys, I think similar to (Mats Zuccarello), I think he had one pregame skate and he was ready to play.

“I think (Brodin’s) track record of he’s out, out, out and magically shows up in the game. So, you know, I think that they’re all making good progress, but I would say right now, I probably won’t know anything. … I wouldn’t classify the injuries as day to day, but their readiness could be day to day, if that makes sense.”

Kaprizov has missed nine games with an upper-body injury. The forward leads Minnesota in goals (23), assists (27) and points (50) in 34 games.

“He’s bored out of his mind,” Hynes said. “Wants to get back, obviously very disappointed that he’s been out. I mean, he loves the game, loves to compete, but he’s going through his process, working hard and doing everything that he needs to do to get himself ready to go. He wants to play, so, but his body will tell him when he’s ready.”

Faber, a defenseman, has missed three with an upper-body injury sustained during a 6-4 win against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 7, the same game that defenseman Jonas Brodin (lower body) blocked a shot late in the third period. Brodin has been working out off the ice but has not resumed skating.

Faber has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 41 games while averaging a team-high 24:58 of ice time.

Spurgeon last played Dec. 31 and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 6. The defenseman and Wild captain has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 32 games and is averaging 20:43.

Hynes confirmed Faber and Brodin will not play Wednesday and Spurgeon "probably not."

"I don’t think there’ll be guys back for tomorrow," Hynes said, "but you never know." -- Jessi Pierce