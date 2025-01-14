Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.
NHL Buzz: Malkin could return for Penguins against Kraken
Heineman of Canadiens involved in traffic accident, out 3-4 weeks; Hronek back for Canucks
© Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images
Pittsburgh Penguins
Evgeni Malkin will be a game-time decision against the Seattle Kraken at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; KHN, SN-PIT, KONG).
The 38-year-old center, who participated in the morning skate, has missed four games with an upper-body injury. He was present for each of two full practices since being a late scratch for a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 7.
Malkin was second-line center, his usual spot, in line rushes Tuesday with left wing Michael Bunting and right wing Cody Glass. He is fourth on the Penguins with 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 41 games.
“[Malkin] participated in a full capacity this morning,” Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said. “I would anticipate him being a game-time decision.”
Bunting is expected to play after missing a 5-2 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Sunday, when he was involved in an auto accident outside of PPG Paints Arena. -- Wes Crosby
Montreal Canadiens
Emil Heineman is out 3-4 weeks because of an upper-body injury sustained Monday in a traffic accident as a pedestrian.
The 23-year-old rookie forward has 17 points (10 goals, seven assists) in 41 games this season.
Montreal (20-18-4) visits the Utah Hockey Club on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; Utah16, TSN2, RDS).
Vancouver Canucks
Filip Hronek will return for the Canucks against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; SNP, TSN3).
The defenseman returned Monday from a conditioning loan with Abbotsford of the American Hockey League after missing more than six weeks with upper- and lower-body injuries. He practiced with his usual partner, Quinn Hughes.
Hronek had a lower-body procedure Dec. 3. He has not played since Nov. 27, when he sustained a separate upper-body injury in the final minute of a 5-4 loss to the Penguins on Nov. 27. The initial timeline for his recovery was eight weeks but the 27-year-old resumed skating Dec. 27 and was loaned to the AHL on Jan. 8 to take part in practices.
Hronek has nine points (one goal, eight assists) and is plus-14 in 21 games this season. He signed an eight-year, $58 million contract ($7.25 million average annual value) with Vancouver on June 19.
"He looked great. He always looks great," Hughes said after practice. "I don't know what his plan is, but I'm sure he'll be back the next couple of days, and we obviously desperately need him." -- Kevin Woodley
Anaheim Ducks
Troy Terry will play for the Ducks when they visit the Washington Capitals on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13) after the missing four games while on personal leave following the birth of his son on Jan. 7.
The forward said his son, Theo, has improved, and he and his wife, Dani, hope he will be able to come home from the hospital soon.
“It’s been kind of a roller coaster of a week, but we’re so happy to have the little guy here,” Terry said. “The best way to say it, is he just needed a little help getting going. They’ve done a great job where he’s being taken care of, and the team has been great to me just letting me be there for him and also my wife.
“But he’s doing way better, and I’m happy to be back with the guys and feel good about where he’s at.”
Terry’s focus when he was home was on Theo and Dani, but said it was also strange watching the Ducks (18-20-5) play without him the past week. Terry leads Anaheim in goals (14), assists (19) and points (33) in 39 games this season.
“The reality is these guys are all my closest friends, too, so being able to get back here and be with the guys makes leaving home a little easier and I’m excited to get back in action tonight,” Terry said. -- Tom Gulitti
Boston Bruins
Charlie McAvoy (undisclosed) was placed on injured reserve by the Bruins on Tuesday, retroactive to Jan. 11.
The defenseman played 21:45 on Saturday, a 4-3 overtime win at the Florida Panthers.
McAvoy has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 45 games this season while averaging a team-high 23:41 of ice time.
“Charlie’s been dealing with a nagging injury for the last little while here,” coach Joe Sacco said. “So, he’s going to be shut down for the next couple of games and then we’ll reevaluate him after the game in Ottawa on Saturday and we’ll see where he is next week.”
Boston recalled forward Matt Poitras and defenseman Michael Callahan from Providence of the AHL prior to its game against the Tampa Bay Lightning at TD Garden (7 p.m. ET; FDSNSUN, NESN, SN1, TVAS).
Defenseman Hampus Lindholm was placed on long-term injured reserve (retroactive to Nov. 12) and forward Mark Kastelic on IR (retroactive to Jan. 9).
Vegas Golden Knights
Jack Eichel will return to the lineup for the Golden Knights against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, SCRIPPS).
The forward missed a 4-1 win against the Minnesota Wild on Sunday because of an illness. Eichel leads Vegas with 54 points (11 goals, 43 assists) in 42 games.
“I think it’s great for the guys,” coach Bruce Cassidy said. “I think we’ve done a good job when guys have been out so guys can’t look around the room and go, ‘Oh, geez, So-and-So is back, we can relax.’ We’ve still got to put our best foot forward, but it does allow us to balance the lines and hopefully the minutes a little better. So, we’ll see how that goes.”
Eichel is expected to be on a line with Ivan Barbashev and Mark Stone for the Golden Knights (29-11-3), who are starting a three-game road trip. -- Robby Stanley
Minnesota Wild
Kirill Kaprizov, Brock Faber and Jared Spurgeon each skated before practice Tuesday and are unlikely to play for the Wild against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday (8:30 p.m. ET; MAX, truTV, TNT, SN, TVAS).
“I won’t know until tomorrow,” coach John Hynes said. “Some of it depends on the player. I think with those particular guys, being veteran guys, I think similar to (Mats Zuccarello), I think he had one pregame skate and he was ready to play.
“I think (Brodin’s) track record of he’s out, out, out and magically shows up in the game. So, you know, I think that they’re all making good progress, but I would say right now, I probably won’t know anything. … I wouldn’t classify the injuries as day to day, but their readiness could be day to day, if that makes sense.”
Kaprizov has missed nine games with an upper-body injury. The forward leads Minnesota in goals (23), assists (27) and points (50) in 34 games.
“He’s bored out of his mind,” Hynes said. “Wants to get back, obviously very disappointed that he’s been out. I mean, he loves the game, loves to compete, but he’s going through his process, working hard and doing everything that he needs to do to get himself ready to go. He wants to play, so, but his body will tell him when he’s ready.”
Faber, a defenseman, has missed three with an upper-body injury sustained during a 6-4 win against the St. Louis Blues on Jan. 7, the same game that defenseman Jonas Brodin (lower body) blocked a shot late in the third period. Brodin has been working out off the ice but has not resumed skating.
Faber has 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 41 games while averaging a team-high 24:58 of ice time.
Spurgeon last played Dec. 31 and was placed on injured reserve Jan. 6. The defenseman and Wild captain has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 32 games and is averaging 20:43.
Hynes confirmed Faber and Brodin will not play Wednesday and Spurgeon "probably not."
"I don’t think there’ll be guys back for tomorrow," Hynes said, "but you never know." -- Jessi Pierce
Washington Capitals
Alex Ovechkin could play on a line with Pierre-Luc Dubois for the first time since the preseason when the Capitals host the Ducks on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; Victory+, MNMT, KCOP-13).
The left wing practiced Monday on a line with Dubois at center and Aliaksei Protas at right wing. Ovechkin, who has 20 goals in 27 games this season and is 22 away from breaking Wayne Gretzky’s NHL record of 894 goals, has played regularly with Dylan Strome, who practiced on a line with Connor McMichael and Tom Wilson.
Washington (28-10-5) is 4-0-3 in its past seven games.
“Just looking to change that top six and try to find a spark there,” coach Spencer Carbery said. “We haven’t used it all year, so we’ll see if that happens balance out our top six.”
Charlie Lindgren (upper body), who is on injured reserve, did not practice Monday. Carbery said he doesn’t have a timetable for the goalie’s return, but he’s "progressing, progressing well. ... So, we'll see if he's able to come off the IR when he's eligible (Saturday)."
Carbery said he didn’t know if Hunter Shepard, who was recalled from Hershey of the AHL on Saturday to back up Logan Thompson, will get a start while Lindgren is out. The Capitals do not play consecutive games until Feb. 22-23, so it appears likely Thompson will play the bulk while Lindgren is unavailable.
Forward Sonny Milano (upper body) skated again and did skill work before practice, but didn’t stay on with his teammates. -- Tom Gulitti
New York Islanders
Ilya Sorokin was back at practice Monday after he missed a 2-1 win at the Utah Hockey Club on Saturday due to illness.
The Islanders’ No. 1 goalie, who made 30 saves Thursday for his second shutout of the season in a 4-0 victory at the Vegas Golden Knights, is expected to dress as the backup Tuesday when the Islanders (17-18-7) host the Ottawa Senators (7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, TSN5, RDS2).
Sorokin is 13-13-4 with a 2.83 goals-against average and .902 save percentage in 30 games this season.
Marcus Hogberg is expected to make his second straight start Tuesday; he made 21 saves Saturday for his first NHL win since Apr. 28, 2021.
Isaiah George also returned to practice Monday as a full participant and is expected to return Tuesday.
The 20-year-old rookie defenseman missed three games after he sustained an upper-body injury following a hit by forward Max Domi during a 2-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Jan. 2.
George has five points (one goal, four assists) through his first 25 games while averaging 16:38 of ice time.
Alexander Romanov (upper body) did not practice and will miss his second straight game. He remains day to day. -- Stefen Rosner
Colorado Avalanche
Scott Wedgewood practiced Monday and will be available for the Avalanche against the New York Rangers on Tuesday (9 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG, ALT, SNO (JIP), SNE (JIP), SN1 (JIP), SN360).
The goalie has missed four games with an ankle injury sustained during the second period of a 6-5 overtime win against the Buffalo Sabres on Jan. 2.
“Still have some issues down there, but luckily it wasn't anything that was going to be like in the timeline that those high ankles [sprains] are,” Wedgewood said. “That's exactly what I felt as soon as Matt [Sokolowski], our athletic trainer, came out.
“Just obviously all the bad words you can think in your head were going off and alarm bells were going off. [I] couldn't put weight on it right away.”
Wedgewood is 4-2-0 in seven games (six starts) since being acquired in a trade with the Nashville Predators on Nov. 30. He has a 2.35 GAA and .917 save percentage.
Samuel Girard (upper body) will miss his third straight game Tuesday; the defenseman has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) in 42 games.
“He's not good to go, no,” Bednar said. “Day to day.”
Forwards Miles Wood (upper body) and Valeri Nichushkin (lower body), and defenseman Oliver Kylington (upper body) each skated but did not practice Monday. They are not close to returning.
“Probably still some distance to go yet for those guys, but we'll see how it goes,” Bednar said. -- Ryan Boulding
Columbus Blue Jackets
Zach Aston-Reese signed a one-year contract with the Blue Jackets on Monday for next season.
The 30-year-old forward has 11 points (four goals, seven assists) and 94 hits in 42 games this season, his first with Columbus.
“Zach has been a great addition to the Blue Jackets on the ice and in the dressing room,” Blue Jackets general manager Don Waddell said. “He brings speed, grit and versatility to our forward group and we are excited that he will continue to be a part of our club.”
Aston-Reese who was not drafted, has 145 points (46 goals, 45 assists) in 352 regular-season games with the Penguins, Ducks, Detroit Red Wings and the Blue Jackets, and five points (two goals, three assists) in 29 Stanley Cup Playoff games.
Columbus (20-17-6) hosts the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, NBCSP+).