NHL Buzz: Kaprizov placed on injured reserve by Wild

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov was placed on injured reserve by the Wild on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old forward has missed Minnesota's past three games with a lower-body injury since he last played in a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 23. The Wild are 2-0-0 in those games, including a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

The Wild visit the Washington Capitals on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MNMT) for the first game of a two-game road trip that will also have them at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Kaprizov is tied for second in the NHL with 23 goals and is eighth with 50 points, leading the Wild in both categories.

Minnesota also recalled forward Brendan Gaunce and defenseman Carson Lambos from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Gaunce, a 30-year-old forward, has averaged 9:59 of ice time over four games with Minnesota this season. He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 22 games with Iowa.

Lambos was Minnesota's first-round pick (No. 26) in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old defenseman has five points (two goals, three assists) for Iowa. He has yet to appear in an NHL game.