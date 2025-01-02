NHL Buzz: Kaprizov placed on injured reserve by Wild

Nichushkin out for Avalanche; Varlamov skates for Islanders; Ersson day to day for Flyers

Kaprizov MIN update

© Ellen Schmidt/Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Minnesota Wild

Kirill Kaprizov was placed on injured reserve by the Wild on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old forward has missed Minnesota's past three games with a lower-body injury since he last played in a 4-3 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Dec. 23. The Wild are 2-0-0 in those games, including a 5-3 win against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday.

The Wild visit the Washington Capitals on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNWIX, FDSNNO, MNMT) for the first game of a two-game road trip that will also have them at the Carolina Hurricanes on Saturday.

Kaprizov is tied for second in the NHL with 23 goals and is eighth with 50 points, leading the Wild in both categories.

Minnesota also recalled forward Brendan Gaunce and defenseman Carson Lambos from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League.

Gaunce, a 30-year-old forward, has averaged 9:59 of ice time over four games with Minnesota this season. He has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 22 games with Iowa.

Lambos was Minnesota's first-round pick (No. 26) in the 2021 NHL Draft. The 21-year-old defenseman has five points (two goals, three assists) for Iowa. He has yet to appear in an NHL game.

Colorado Avalanche

Valeri Nichushkin will not play for the Avalanche against the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday (9 p.m. ET; KTVD, MSG-B, ALT).

The forward left a 5-2 win against the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday in the second period with a lower-body injury. He played 11:54 and had three shots on goal.

"Lower body, and I would classify it, like for now, as day to day," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Thursday. "Not going tonight, obviously, and then we'll just kind of keep an eye on him from there. I don't think it's really serious, but it could keep him out 7-10 days. We'll just see what the next handful of days looks like and see what kind of progression he makes."

Nichushkin has 17 points (11 goals, six assists) in 21 games this season.

After Thursday, the Avalanche next host the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.

Bednar also said forward Ivan Ivan is "still week to week" with a lower-body injury and that defenseman Oliver Kylington is "starting to progress" from an upper-body injury. -- Ryan Boulding

Philadelphia Flyers

Samuel Ersson is day to day for the Flyers with a lower-body injury.

The goalie made 15 saves in a 4-0 win against the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday before leaving after the second period. He was replaced by Aleksei Kolosov, who made seven saves.

Ersson is 9-6-2 with a 3.02 goals-against average, .884 save percentage and one shutout in 19 games (18 starts) this season. He missed 11 games earlier this season because of a lower-body injury.

Kolosov is 4-7-1 with a 3.39 GAA and .872 save percentage in 14 games (10 starts) this season. He split time with Ivan Fedotov (4-4-1, 3.48 GAA, .877 save percentage in 10 games) during Ersson's recent absence.

The Flyers visit the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday (10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, NBCSP+, SNO, SNE, SNE360, TVAS).

New York Islanders

Semyon Varlamov skated for the New York Islanders on Thursday for the first time since he sustained a lower-body injury on Nov. 29.

The 36-year-old goalie has missed 13 straight games and was placed on long-term injured reserve, retroactive to Dec. 3, He is eligible to return when ready.

Islanders coach Patrick Roy said Varlamov did not take shots.

Varlamov is 3-4-3, with a 2.89 goals-against average and an .889 save percentage in 10 games this season.

Ilya Sorokin has started 12 of the 13 games in Varlamov's absence, with Marcus Hogberg making three appearances (one start) over that span. Sorokin is expected to start against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday (7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO).

Forward Simon Holmstrom, who suffered an upper-body injury in a 3-1 loss to the Maple Leafs on Thursday, will miss his second straight game. He is day to day.

Defenseman Mike Reilly (heart procedure) skated prior to the morning skate, but there is no update on his status. He has missed the past 27 games. --Stefen Rosner

Latest News

Schaefer, 2025 NHL Draft prospect, out 3 months with broken clavicle

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL On Tap: Maple Leafs, Islanders complete home-and-home set

Celebrini winning Hobey Baker Award among top 10 NCAA hockey stories in 2024

Super 16: Golden Knights enter new year atop rankings

3 'Star' keys to success for United States against Switzerland at WJC

Kuemper makes 33 saves, Kings shut out Devils

PWHL notebook: Sceptres, Charge make major early-season trade

Winter Classic blog: Alex Vlasic

Jon Hamm, Bill Murray join NHL on TNT crew before Winter Classic

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

L'Heureux to have Player Safety hearing for actions in Predators game

Matthews practices again, could return for Maple Leafs this weekend

Hutson named NHL Rookie of the Month for December

NHL EDGE stats: Thompson reaches hardest shot speed in 4 seasons

Arizona Coyotes Quarter-Century Teams unveiled