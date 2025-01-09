NHL Buzz: Shesterkin back, Kaliyev to debut for Rangers

Malkin game-time decision for Penguins; Blue Jackets place Monahan on injured reserve

Igor Shesterkin NYR

© Glenn James/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin will return for the Rangers when they play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, MSGSN) after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury.

Shesterkin last played Dec. 30, when he allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers. He is 11-15-1 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 27 games this season.

Louis Domingue will be returned to Hartford of the American Hockey League to make room to active Shesterkin off injured reserve.

Arthur Kaliyev will make his Rangers and season debut against the Devils. New York claimed Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. The forward was a healthy scratch in the Rangers 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Kaliyev has 71 points (35 goals, 36 assists) in 188 NHL games, all with the Kings.

Kaliyev will take Filip Chytil's spot in the lineup. Chytil sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday and participated in the Rangers optional morning skate Thursday, which coach Peter Laviolette said was progress, but he will not play.

Forward Matt Rempe will play after serving his eight-game suspension for boarding/elbowing Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen on Dec. 20. Rempe is expected to replace Jimmy Vesey, who will be a healthy scratch. -- Dan Rosen

Pittsburgh Penguins

Evgeni Malkin will be a game-time decision against the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, SN, TVAS).

The 38-year-old center was a late scratch Tuesday, missing a 4-3 shootout loss to the Columbus Blue Jackets with an upper-body injury. He was out for the first time since being suspended four games for cross-checking from April 12-21, 2022.

After the game Tuesday, Pittsburgh coach Mike Sullivan said he was unsure when the injury occurred.

Malkin was one of 11 players to take part in an optional morning skate Thursday.

"He's skating this morning, he'll be a game-time decision," Sullivan said. "His status is day to day."

Malkin was a full practice participant Wednesday, but did not take part in line rushes or work on the power play. Cody Glass remained second-line center, Malkin's usual spot.

Malkin is third on the Penguins with 32 points (eight goals, 24 assists) in 41 games this season.

Forward Philip Tomasino, week to week with a lower-body injury, skated on an individual basis Thursday but will miss his third straight game. -- Wes Crosby

Columbus Blue Jackets

Sean Monahan was placed on injured reserve on Thursday because of an upper-body injury.

The forward was injured in a 4-3 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday, leaving in the third period. He is third on the Blue Jackets with 41 points (14 goals, 27 assists) in 41 games this season.

"Guys have watched how he conducts himself, and hopefully they try to do the exact same thing," Blue Jackets coach Dean Evason said. "Our bench is calm in large part because of him up front and [defenseman Zach Werenski] on the back end. They're both very calming influence players, but we have other guys that do that as well. But if the guys that are playing in tonight's hockey game have learned anything from 'Monny', it's that he's even-keeled. He doesn't get too high, too low, all those cliches. He just goes about his business. We expect our team to do that here tonight."

Adam Fantilli will move up to center the top line in Monahan's absence against the Seattle Kraken on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; FDSNOH, KHN, KONG).

"You don't want to see a guy like Monny go out," he said. "He's such a huge part of our team and we're hoping to get him back soon, but I've been watching him a ton, and he's been doing a lot of great things for us. I'm trying to emulate all the things he does and be that same kind of guy for our team."

Center Owen Sillinger was an emergency recall from Cleveland of the American Hockey League. He has 25 points (eight goals, 17 assists) in 34 AHL games this season. -- Craig Merz

Carolina Hurricanes

Frederik Andersen practiced with the Hurricanes on Wednesday for the first time since he had knee surgery Nov. 22.

The 35-year-old goalie has not played since Oct. 26, when he made 18 saves in a 4-1 win against the Seattle Kraken. He was expected to miss 8-12 weeks.

"It's nice to see him practicing," coach Rod Brind'Amour said. "We don't know how long that's going to go or how long it's going to take, but that was a good Day 1 for him."

Andersen is 3-1-0 with a 1.48 goals-against average and a .941 save percentage in four games this season. He did not set a target date for returning to the lineup.

"It's tough to say," he said. "At this time of year, you try to get as many practices in as possible. Post-Christmas is usually a tough game schedule. Obviously, guys will be off a little bit more. Right now, I just focus on being on the ice as much as possible. Getting the live-action shots and as much unpredictability as possible is the next step. Today was a good first step."

In Andersen's absence, Carolina has relied on Pyotr Kochetkov. In 26 games, he is 15-9-1 with a 2.50 GAA, a .902 save percentage and one shutout. Dustin Tokarski, who signed Dec. 2, is 3-1-0 with a 2.49 GAA and an .894 save percentage in four games. Spencer Martin made nine appearances before being returned to Chicago of the AHL on Dec. 2.

Anderson missed 50 games last season with a blood-clotting issue before returning to the lineup in March.

"The last couple years haven't been easy for me in terms of adversity," Andersen said. "I just try to take it in stride with the right mind set and trust that I'm doing everything I can to be back quick and help."

Defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere, who has missed the past six games with an upper-body injury, skated before practice Wednesday. Brind'Amour did not have a timeline for his return.

Gostisbehere has 27 points (six goals, 21 assists) in 35 games this season. -- Kurt Dusterberg

Buffalo Sabres

Jiri Kulich is week to week with a lower-body injury, the Sabres announced Wednesday.

The center was injured Monday in a 4-3 shootout win against the Washington Capitals, playing 5:18 before exiting midway through the second period.

"It's a loss for us because of how well he had played in the middle and the speed he was generating," Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. "He was getting a lot of confidence with the puck and making more plays and finishing some really good opportunities."

Kulich has nine points (seven goals, two assists) in 31 games, with eight of those points coming in 23 games since being recalled from Rochester of the American Hockey League on Nov. 16.

He was placed on injured reserve Wednesday, and Tyson Kozak was recalled from Rochester. The 22-year-old forward has one goal in three NHL games and 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 24 games with Rochester.

"He used his speed going through the middle and defended well (during his previous recall)," Ruff said. "He's played very well down there. The report is if you're looking for a guy that can play in the middle, he's the guy we should bring up."

The Sabres (15-21-5) visit the Ottawa Senators on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; RDS, TSN5, MSG-B). -- Heather Engel

Minnesota Wild

David Jiricek was recalled from Iowa of the AHL on Wednesday.

The defenseman has five points (two goals, three assists) in 15 games for Iowa since he was acquired by the Wild in a trade with the Blue Jackets on Nov. 30.

Jiricek, the No. 6 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, had one assist in six games with Columbus this season.

He could make his Wild debut against the Avalanche on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; FDSNWI, FDSNNOX, ALT) if defenseman Brock Faber, who sustained an upper-body injury against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday, is unable to play.

