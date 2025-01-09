NHL Buzz: Shesterkin back, Kaliyev to debut for Rangers

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

New York Rangers

Igor Shesterkin will return for the Rangers when they play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; MSG, MSGSN) after missing the past four games with an upper-body injury.

Shesterkin last played Dec. 30, when he allowed four goals on 25 shots in a 5-3 loss at the Florida Panthers. He is 11-15-1 with a 3.10 goals-against average and .906 save percentage in 27 games this season.

Louis Domingue will be returned to Hartford of the American Hockey League to make room to active Shesterkin off injured reserve.

Arthur Kaliyev will make his Rangers and season debut against the Devils. New York claimed Kaliyev off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Monday. The forward was a healthy scratch in the Rangers 5-4 overtime loss to the Dallas Stars on Tuesday.

Kaliyev has 71 points (35 goals, 36 assists) in 188 NHL games, all with the Kings.

Kaliyev will take Filip Chytil's spot in the lineup. Chytil sustained an upper-body injury Tuesday and participated in the Rangers optional morning skate Thursday, which coach Peter Laviolette said was progress, but he will not play.

Forward Matt Rempe will play after serving his eight-game suspension for boarding/elbowing Dallas defenseman Miro Heiskanen on Dec. 20. Rempe is expected to replace Jimmy Vesey, who will be a healthy scratch. -- Dan Rosen