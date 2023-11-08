NHL Buzz: Kuznetsov game-time decision for Capitals

Latest News

Calen Addison traded to Sharks by Wild for Adam Raska, draft pick

Addison traded to Sharks by Wild for Raska, draft pick
Colton fined maximum for cross-checking

Colton fined $5,000 for actions in Avalanche game
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Weekes: Pluses, minuses for TNT games Wednesday

Pluses, minuses for Panthers-Capitals, Kings-Golden Knights
On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs

NHL On Tap: Tkachuk, Senators get big test in Maple Leafs
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Avalanche pull away from Devils in 3rd period

Avalanche pull away in 3rd period, defeat Devils
Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid
Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak

Penguins combine for shutout to end Ducks 6-game winning streak
Keller has 2 points, Coyotes edge Kraken in shootout

Keller sparks Coyotes in shootout win against Kraken
Flames score 4 straight, recover to top Predators

Flames score 4 straight, recover for win against Predators
Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues

Connor scores twice for Jets in win against Blues
Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr

Hughes' strong play for Canucks at both ends of ice reminiscent of Orr
Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender

Mailbag: Patrick Kane's effectiveness; Canucks have look of contender
Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame

Hitchcock's work ethic as coach at every level paved way to Hall of Fame
Wild score 2 quick goals in 3rd, top Islanders

Wild break tie with 2 quick goals in 3rd, defeat Islanders
Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says

Hitchcock inspired players to improve on way to Hall of Fame, Gainey says
Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

Hitchcock glad to share wisdom with young coaches on way to Hockey Hall of Fame

NHL Buzz: Kuznetsov game-time decision for Capitals

Zub could return for Senators; Jarry injured for Penguins in win

Kuznetsov_Capitals_moves_puck

© Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov will be a game-time decision when the Capitals host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX).

The forward, who missed practice Monday and Tuesday because of an illness, took part in the optional morning skate on Wednesday.

Kuznetsov has five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games this season.

Washington recalled Michael Sgarbossa from Hershey of the American Hockey League. The forward leads Hershey with 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 11 games.

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who also missed practice Monday and Tuesday, skated Wednesday but will not play. He remains day to day because of a lower-body injury sustained during the first period of a 2-1 win against Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

"Positive signs for him," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "Not going to play tonight. We'll see how he feels tomorrow and then into the weekend, maybe the back end of the back-to-back [Saturday at the New York Islanders], but we'll see." -- Harvey Valentine

NTI_FLAvsWSH_LAKvsVGK_BOARDS_110823_TONIGHT_ET_TNT

Ottawa Senators

Artem Zub could make his return against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday (7 p.m. ET; TVAS, SN).

Senators coach D.J. Smith said the defenseman is "hopeful" to play. Zub missed six games with a concussion. Ottawa is 1-5-0 in those six games.

Zub took part in the morning skate Wednesday and was paired with Jake Sanderson after practicing with contact Tuesday. The Senators will dress seven defensemen in warmup in case Zub can't play.

Ridly Greig and Mark Kastelic each will be out at least two more weeks, Smith said Tuesday.

The forwards each left a 3-2 loss to the Los Angeles Kings on Nov. 2. Greig sustained a lower-body injury after he crashed into the boards while attempting a hit midway through the first period. Kastelic sustained a high ankle sprain when he lost an edge and fell into the boards early in the second period.

"He's not back in the near future," Smith said of Greig. "Out for at least [multiple] weeks, a couple more weeks at least."

Greig has seven points (two goals, five assists) in nine games this season; Kastelic does not have a point in nine games.

"I'm not educated enough to say, but for sure, north of two weeks," Smith said of Kastelic's timeline.-- Callum Fraser

Pittsburgh Penguins

Tristan Jarry sustained an injury during a 2-0 win against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday.

Jarry made 21 saves and did not return after leaving with 1:36 remaining in the second period after getting hit in the face with a shot from Anaheim forward Ryan Strome. The goalie had just collided with Ducks forward Adam Henrique above the crease, jarring his mask loose.

"Obviously you're worried about him first off; he's a great friend," said Magnus Hellberg, who made 11 saves after replacing Jarry. "He had a really good game as well."

Jarry is 4-5-0 with a 2.51 goals-against average and .913 save percentage in nine games this season.