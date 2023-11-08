NHL Buzz: Kuznetsov game-time decision for Capitals

Welcome to the NHL Buzz. Each day during the regular season, NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news.

Washington Capitals

Evgeny Kuznetsov will be a game-time decision when the Capitals host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday (7:30 p.m. ET; TNT, MAX).

The forward, who missed practice Monday and Tuesday because of an illness, took part in the optional morning skate on Wednesday.

Kuznetsov has five points (one goal, four assists) in 10 games this season.

Washington recalled Michael Sgarbossa from Hershey of the American Hockey League. The forward leads Hershey with 12 points (three goals, nine assists) in 11 games.

Defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk, who also missed practice Monday and Tuesday, skated Wednesday but will not play. He remains day to day because of a lower-body injury sustained during the first period of a 2-1 win against Columbus Blue Jackets on Saturday.

"Positive signs for him," Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. "Not going to play tonight. We'll see how he feels tomorrow and then into the weekend, maybe the back end of the back-to-back [Saturday at the New York Islanders], but we'll see." -- Harvey Valentine