Challenge Initiated By: Montreal

Type of Challenge: Goaltender Interference

Result: Call on the ice is upheld – Goal Philadelphia

Explanation: Video review confirmed the Referee’s call on the ice that the contact between Bobby Brink and goaltender Jakub Dobes did not impair Dobes’ ability to play his position in the crease prior to Tyson Foerster’s goal.

Penalty: 2:00 minor penalty: Delay of Game – Unsuccessful Challenge