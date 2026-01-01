Canadiens at Hurricanes projected lineups

CANADIENS (21-12-6) at HURRICANES (24-12-3)

7 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, TSN2, RDS

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Alexandre Texier

Juraj Slafkovsky -- Oliver Kapanen -- Ivan Demidov

Zack Bolduc -- Phillip Danault -- Josh Anderson

Sammy Blais -- Joe Veleno -- Brendan Gallagher

Mike Matheson -- Noah Dobson

Lane Hutson -- Alexandre Carrier

Arber Xhekaj -- Jayden Struble

Jakub Dobes

Jacob Fowler

Scratched: Owen Beck, Adam Engstrom, Sam Montembeault

Injured: Kirby Dach (broken foot), Alex Newhook (broken ankle), Kaiden Guhle (lower body), Patrik Laine (lower body), Jake Evans (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Sebastian Aho -- Andrei Svechnikov

Eric Robinson -- Logan Stankoven -- Jackson Blake

William Carrier -- Jordan Staal -- Jordan Martinook

Taylor Hall -- Mark Jankowski -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi

Alexander Nikishin -- Sean Walker

K’Andre Miller -- Jalen Chatfield

Mike Reilly -- Joel Nystrom

Brandon Bussi

Frederik Andersen

Scratched: Gavin Bayreuther, Noah Philp

Injured: Seth Jarvis (upper body), Jaccob Slavin (upper body), Pyotr Kochetkov (lower body), Shayne Gostisbehere (undisclosed)

Status report

Struble will play after being scratched for the third time in five games for a 3-2 overtime win at the Florida Panthers on Tuesday. … Engstrom will be a healthy scratch for the third time in four games. … Bussi is expected to start after Andersen made 23 saves in a 5-1 loss at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday.