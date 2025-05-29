Panthers return to Cup Final thanks to keeping faith in Bobrovsky

SUNRISE, Fla. -- The Florida Panthers are going to the Stanley Cup Final for a third consecutive season and will try to become the third team since 2017 to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

The Panthers advanced by defeating the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Wednesday to win the best-of-7 series.

Florida also defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the Eastern Conference First Round and the Toronto Maple Leafs in a seven-game series in the second round.

The Panthers are the ninth franchise in NHL history to make three consecutive Stanley Cup Final appearances and the second in the past 40 years, joining the Tampa Bay Lightning, the Eastern Conference representative in the Cup Final from 2020-22.

Florida will face either the Edmonton Oilers or the Dallas Stars; the Oilers hold a 3-1 series lead against the Stars in the best-of-7 Western Conference Final, with Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; ESPN+, ESPN, SN, TVAS, CBC). If the Panthers play the Oilers, it will be a rematch of last season's Stanley Cup Final, which would mark the second championship round rematch in the past 40 years and 11th in NHL history.

Florida got into the playoffs as the third-place team from the Atlantic Division, going 47-31-4 for 98 points during the regular season. It will open the Stanley Cup Final on the road because Dallas (106) and Edmonton (101) each had more regular-season points.

Here are some of the highlights for the Panthers on the road to the Stanley Cup Final:

BEST MOMENT: Center Aleksander Barkov made arguably the best play of the Eastern Conference Final to set up forward Carter Verhaeghe for the game-winning goal. Barkov got the puck in the right corner and carried it behind the net to the left corner. Hurricanes defenseman Dmitry Orlov was draped all over him, but Barkov still managed to dance free. He made an inside move on forward Eric Robinson to cut in around the left post and find space in the slot for a pass across to Verhaeghe, who was coming up from the goal line on the other side. In one motion, Verhaeghe whipped a shot high into the far corner of the net to give Florida a 4-3 lead at 12:21 of the third period. Center Sam Bennett added an empty-net goal at 19:06 for the 5-3 series-clinching final.