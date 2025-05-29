How Eastern Conference champion Florida Panthers were built

The Florida Panthers advanced to the Stanley Cup Final for the third straight season with a 5-3 win against the Carolina Hurricanes in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final at Lenovo Center on Wednesday.

The Panthers will seek to win their second straight title after defeating the Edmonton Oilers in seven games last season; they lost in five games to the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.

Fourteen players who have played at least one Stanley Cup Playoff game in 2025 were on the Cup-winning roster last season. Forward Brad Marchand, acquired prior to the NHL Trade Deadline on March 7, won the Cup with the Boston Bruins in 2011. Forward Nico Sturm, who was not with the Panthers last season, won it with the Colorado Avalanche in 2022.

Of the 23 players to play at least one postseason game, 11 were signed in free agency, seven were acquired via trade, four were selected by Florida in the NHL Draft, and one was claimed off waivers. Nineteen of the 22 skaters have at least one goal in the playoffs and 21 at least one point.

Here's how the roster of this Stanley Cup finalist was built, with background on the coaching staff and general manager:

FORWARDS

Aleksander Barkov, C: Selected with the No. 2 pick in the 2013 NHL Draft, Barkov had 71 points (20 goals, 51 assists) in 67 regular season games and has 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 17 playoff games.

Sam Bennett, C: Acquired in a trade with the Calgary Flames on April 12, 2021, with a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NHL Draft for forward prospect Emil Heineman and a second-round selection in 2022, Bennett had 51 points (25 goals, 26 assists) in 76 regular-season games and has 16 points (10 goals, six assists) in 17 playoff games.

Jesper Boqvist, C: Signed as a free agent July 1, 2024, Boqvist had 23 points (12 goals, 11 assists) in 78 regular-season games and has five points (two goals, three assists) in 11 playoff games.

Jonah Gadjovich, LW: Signed as a free agent Oct. 16, 2023, Gadjovich scored four goals in 42 regular-season games and has three points (two goals, one assist) in 10 playoff games.

A.J. Greer, LW: Signed as a free agent July 1, 2024, Greer had 17 points (six goals, 11 assists) in 81 regular-season games and has three points (two goals, one assist) in 12 playoff games.

Anton Lundell, C: Selected in the first round (No. 12) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lundell had 45 points (17 goals, 28 assists) in 79 regular-season games and has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in 17 playoff games.

Eetu Luostarinen, C: Acquired from the Hurricanes on Feb. 24, 2020, with defenseman Chase Priskie and forwards Erik Haula and Lucas Wallmark for forward Vincent Trocheck, Luostarinen had 24 points (nine goals, 15 assists) in 80 regular-season games and has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 17 playoff games.

Brad Marchand, LW: Acquired from the Bruins on March 7 for a second-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft, Marchand had four points (two goals, two assists) in 10 regular-season games for the Panthers and has 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 17 playoff games.

Tomas Nosek, LW: Signed as a free agent July 1, 2024, Nosek had nine points (one goal, eight assists in 59 regular-season games and has three assists in 10 playoff games.

Sam Reinhart, C: Acquired from the Buffalo Sabres on July 24, 2021, for goalie Devon Levi and a first-round pick in the 2022 draft, Reinhart had 81 points (39 goals, 42 assists) in 79 regular-season games and has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) in 15 playoff games.

Evan Rodrigues, C: Signed as a free agent July 2, 2023, Rodrigues had 32 points (15 goals, 17 assists) in 82 regular-season games and has 11 points (one goal, 10 assists) in 15 playoff games.