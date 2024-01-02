Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program fan voting underway

The NHL, National Hockey League Players' Association and SAP are once again honoring those who belong in the hero category, teachers.

The Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program presented by SAP is recognizing the extraordinary capability of teachers to devise new ways to help students explore and enhance learning through their contributions in the classroom and for the important role they play in their students' lives.

In its fifth year and in strategic partnership with EVERFI from Blackbaud, the leader in powering social impact through education, the program will recognize 60 dynamic teachers (20 per month) across North America, who have used the Future Goals Hockey Scholar program, starting Tuesday through March 31. Fans can go to NHL.com/MVT and vote for the teacher they feel best embodies the spirit of the program to win the Most Valuable Teacher award for each month.

Voting will then narrow the field down to three finalists. Final voting will take place May 6-10, during Teacher Appreciation Week 2024 before the crowning of the Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher of the Year presented by SAP.

“Teachers have an immense impact on students’ lives by not only instilling critical STEM skills, but also life lessons each and every day they are in the classroom,” said Rob Knesaurek, NHL senior vice president community development & industry growth. “Our Most Valuable Teacher program is a best-in-class effort helping to support and recognize teachers throughout the United States and Canada. We're thrilled SAP is back to sponsor this important initiative, and once again, SAP will generously provide school districts significant donations towards Environmental Sustainability Resources for both the monthly winners and for the Most Valuable Teacher winner that will leave a permanent impact to that school district and its students."

The Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program presented by SAP is part of the NHL and NHLPA's Future Goals initiative, which is funded by their joint Industry Growth Fund (IGF). Future Goals Hockey Scholar is a free online program that uses hockey to teach STEM concepts, inspiring boys and girls to develop their STEM-based skills in a fun and engaging way. Nearly 4 million students at more than 22,100 schools have received 7.58 million hours of learning through Future Goals since 2014. In addition, the Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher campaign is one of many impactful programs that will be highlighted throughout the next few months with the NHL and NHLPA celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Industry Growth Fund, a catalyst for growing the sport that's dedicated more than $180 million to develop programming, create initiatives, host events and provide education that drives awareness and brings hockey communities together.

“Partnering with EVERFI, SAP and the NHL on the Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher program continues to be an incredible way to celebrate the positive impact that teachers across North America have on our kids,” said Chris Campoli, NHLPA divisional player representative. “As we celebrate 10 years of the Industry Growth Fund, the Most Valuable Teacher program is a shining example of the ways that we can both grow the sport of hockey and give back to the communities where we play it.”

In line with NHL Green's ongoing commitment to promote green business practices, and SAP's global efforts to help its partners and customers drive sustainable change, the nominee with the most votes at the end of each month will receive $10,000 in Environmental Sustainability Resource donations for their school district. The Future Goals Most Valuable Teacher of the Year presented by SAP overall winner for this year will also receive an additional $20,000 donation from SAP to use in their school district toward Environmental Sustainability Resources. Since the program's inception, more than $200,000 in Technology and Environmental Sustainability Resources has been awarded to the winning teacher's school district.

“Forward-thinking STEM-based classes empower and inspire young minds to shape the future of technology and the role educators play in this process, by equipping students with the necessary skills to thrive in a world where the digital and green economy are becoming even more important, is paramount,” said Amy Schulz, senior director of global sponsorships at SAP. “We’re proud to continue our long-standing support of this program by providing resources to students and teachers to embrace the next generation of leaders and drive long-term social impact.”

To further their commitment to the Future Goals program, SAP will also be the presenting sponsor at the NHL All-Star Future Goals Kids Day during the 2024 NHL All-Star Weekend in Toronto. Local students who have participated in the Future Goals™ program, with in-market support from the Toronto Maple Leafs, will be rewarded with an opportunity to experience the 2024 Hyundai NHL Fan Fair and hear from professionals in hockey who utilize the STEM principles every day. Students, teachers, and chaperones will have a chance to meet a variety of NHL mascots and participate in all Fan Fair activities, including a STEM & sustainability-themed scavenger hunt. Students can also learn and test their hockey skills at the NHL STREET games.