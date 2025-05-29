Panthers game-by-game recap on way to Stanley Cup Final

The Florida Panthers will play for the Stanley Cup for the third straight season.

The Panthers entered the postseason as the No. 3 seed from the Atlantic Division and defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning in five games in the first round and the Toronto Maple Leafs in seven games in the second round before defeating the Carolina Hurricanes in five games to advance to the Cup Final.

Florida defeated the Edmonton Oilers in seven games last season to win the Cup for the first time in its history after it was defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights in five games in the 2023 Final.

Here is a look at the Panthers' road to the Stanley Cup Final: