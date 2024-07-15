Blue Jackets add veterans Monahan, Johnson to complement young core

Key arrivals

Sean Monahan, F: The 29-year-old signed a five-year contract July 1 and is expected to not only center the top line but rejuvenate forward Johnny Gaudreau, who has underperformed since signing with the Blue Jackets in July 2022. The two played together on the Calgary Flames from 2013-22. Monahan had 59 points (26 goals, 33 assists) in an NHL-leading 83 games for the Montreal Canadiens and Winnipeg Jets last season. He will provide experience and take the pressure off Adam Fantilli, the No.3 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, who is expected to eventually be the No. 1 center. … Jack Johnson, D: The 37-year-old is returning to Columbus to mentor young defensemen, including David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk. Johnson played 445 games with the Blue Jackets from 2012-17 and resides in suburban Columbus. He had 16 points (three goals, 13 assists), 78 hits and 89 blocked shots in 80 regular-season games with the Colorado Avalanche last season while averaging 14:55 of ice time. He will be in the mix for a bottom-six role and is an effective penalty killer. … Don Waddell, general manager: The 65-year-old was hired on May 28 to replace Jarmo Kekalainen, who was fired Feb. 15, and took over John Davidson’s role as president of hockey operations. Waddell takes over for a team that has missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs for four consecutive seasons and not finished higher than sixth in its division since 2018-19. He arrives after 10 years with the Carolina Hurricanes, the past six as general manager. His biggest tasks are replacing head coach Pascal Vincent, whom he fired June 17 after one season, and determining the future of forward Patrik Laine, who has reportedly asked for a trade, and has been in the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program since Jan. 28.