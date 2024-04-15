Jarvis scores 2 in 3rd, Hurricanes top Blackhawks to gain in Metropolitan

Jarvis, who also had an assist, gave the Hurricanes a 3-2 lead with 3:33 remaining on the rebound of a shot by Brent Burns. The goal came after he tied it 2-2 at 6:24 when he redirected a shot by Jake Guentzel with his stick blade, and the puck deflected into the net off the stick of Blackhawks defenseman Ethan Del Mastro.

Sebastian Aho and Jordan Staal scored, and Andrei Svechnikov had two assists for the Hurricanes for the (52-22-7), who pulled within one point of the New York Rangers for first place in the Metropolitan Division with one game remaining for each team. Pyotr Kochetkov made 14 saves.

Frank Nazar, who signed a three-year entry level-contract out of the University of Michigan on Saturday, scored his first NHL goal on his first shot on goal in the opening period for the Blackhawks (23-52-5), who have lost four in a row. Petr Mrazek made 30 saves.

Nazar, who was the No. 13 pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 10:05 of the first period. He broke up a play in the defensive zone and took a pass from Seth Jones before skating alone into the slot and scoring past the stick of Kochetkov.

Staal tied it 1-1 at 4:10 of the second period, following his own rebound and picking the puck in the slot before putting it past Mrazek.

Andreas Athanasiou put Chicago back ahead 2-1 at 1:54 of the third period. He put in the rebound of a shot by Lukas Reichel, who moved in alone on Kochetkov.

Aho scored an empty-net goal at 17:54 for the 4-2 final.