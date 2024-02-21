Sabres at Canadiens

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

SABRES (24-27-4) at CANADIENS (22-25-8)

7 p.m. ET; RDS, SN, MSG-B

Sabres projected lineup

Jeff Skinner -- Tage Thompson -- Alex Tuch

Zach Benson -- Peyton Krebs -- JJ Peterka

Jordan Greenway -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Dylan Cozens

Eric Robinson -- Zemgus Girgensons -- Kyle Okposo

Rasmus Dahlin -- Henri Jokiharju

Jacob Bryson -- Connor Clifton

Kale Clague -- Erik Johnson

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Ryan Johnson

Injured: Victor Olofsson (illness), Owen Power (upper body)

Canadiens projected lineup

Cole Caufield -- Nick Suzuki -- Juraj Slafkovsky

Joel Armia -- Jake Evans -- Brendan Gallagher

Joshua Roy -- Alex Newhook -- Josh Anderson

Tanner Pearson -- Brandon Gignac -- Jesse Ylonen

Mike Matheson - Kaiden Guhle

Jayden Struble - David Savard

Arber Xhekaj -- Jordan Harris

Sam Montembeault 

Cayden Primeau

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Jake Allen, Johnathan Kovacevic

Injured: Rafael Harvey-Pinard (lower body)

Status report

Power, a defenseman, took part in the morning skate wearing a non-contact jersey. … Olofsson, a forward, did not practice Tuesday and is not on the two-game road trip. … Harris will play after missing the three games with a concussion he sustained on a hit by St. Louis Blues forward Sammy Blais on Feb. 11. … Ylonen will play after being a healthy scratch for two games. … Injured Canadiens forward Kirby Dach skated in full equipment prior to the optional morning skate. He is recovering from knee surgery and is not expected to return this season.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Trade Buzz: Maple Leafs loan Woll to AHL for conditioning

Lomberg fined maximum for actions in Panthers game

Pluses, minuses for Flyers-Blackhawks, Bruins-Oilers

Goal of the Season? Byfield dodges defenders for impressive score

NHL On Tap: Matthews seeks 50th goal of season for Maple Leafs in Arizona

Top storylines ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Hanifin, Guentzel decisions

Dubois scores twice, Kings cruise past Blue Jackets for 4th straight win

Lankinen helps Predators hold off Golden Knights

MacKinnon extends home point streak to 27, Avalanche top Canucks

Vilardi, Connor each gets 3 points, Jets defeat Wild

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Smeaton talks officiating, transition from player in 1976 Q&A

Bedard producing with familiar Blackhawks linemates since return

Knoblauch showing magic touch as Oilers coach

Mailbag: Kraken trade options before Deadline; outdoor game ideas

Ovechkin has 2 goals, assist to extend streak, Capitals top Devils

Panthers defeat Senators in OT, get 6th victory in row