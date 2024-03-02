Bruins at Islanders

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

BRUINS (35-12-14) at ISLANDERS (25-20-14)

7:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NESN

Bruins projected lineup

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- David Pastrnak

James van Riemsdyk -- Pavel Zacha -- Jake DeBrusk

Danton Heinen -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

Jakub Lauko -- Jesper Boqvist -- Marc McLaughlin

Derek Forbort -- Charlie McAvoy

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Linus Ullmark

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Anthony Richard

Injured: Hampus Lindholm (lower body), Justin Brazeau (general soreness), Matt Grzelcyk (general soreness)

Islanders projected lineup

Brock Nelson -- Bo Horvat -- Mathew Barzal

Pierre Engvall -- Casey Cizikas – Simon Holmstrom

Anders Lee-- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Kyle Palmieri

Matt Martin -- Kyle MacLean -- Cal Clutterbuck

Adam Pelech -- Noah Dobson

Alexander Romanov -- Ryan Pulock

Mike Reilly – Sebastian Aho

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Samuel Bolduc, Oliver Wahlstrom

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body), Hudson Fasching (upper body), Scott Mayfield (lower body)

Status report

Ullmark is expected to start after Swayman made 32 saves in a 5-4 win against the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday. ... Brazeau, a forward, and Grzelcyk, a defenseman, each is expected to return at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday. ... Sorokin is expected to make his fourth straight start. ... Fasching, a forward, was recalled from his conditioning-stint loan with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League on Friday but remains on long-term injured reserve.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Lyubushkin to make Maple Leafs debut against Rangers

Pettersson agrees to 8-year contract with Canucks

CHL notebook: Vegas prospect Hemmerling has 'the want' for future in NHL

Luke Hughes, Nemec playing key roles as rookie defensemen for Devils

Kuznetsov cleared by NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program to resume practicing with Capitals

Dostal makes 52 saves, Ducks hold off Devils

Top trade candidates ahead of Deadline include Markstrom, Guentzel, Chychrun

NHL Morning Skate for March 2

Capitals ‘still in the fight,’ gain ground in Metropolitan with win against Flyers 

NHL On Tap: Surging Rangers, Maple Leafs meet in Eastern Conference showdown

Coyotes end 14-game skid with win against Senators

Capitals score 5 straight, rally to defeat Flyers

‘Everything’s on the table’ for Flyers ahead of Trade Deadline, GM says

Kiprusoff poised for ‘great honor’ of Flames retiring his No. 34 Saturday

Short Shifts Power Rankings: March 1

NHL Trade Buzz: Maple Leafs would include 1st-round pick in deal 'if it makes sense'

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker