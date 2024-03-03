Guenther has 3 points, Coyotes defeat Capitals

Nick Schmaltz had a goal and an assist, and Karel Vejmelka made 24 saves for the Coyotes (25-31-5), who have won two straight after losing 14 in a row (0-12-2).

Sonny Milano and Anthony Mantha scored for the Capitals (28-23-9), who have lost two of three. Charlie Lindgren made 23 saves.

Logan Cooley gave Arizona a 1-0 lead at 7:33 of the first period. A long pass from Guenther sent Cooley in alone, and he beat Lindgren high to the glove side.

Vejmelka preserved the lead with a sliding pad save to rob Connor McMichael in front at 15:31.

Barrett Hayton appeared to increase the lead to 2-0 when he scored on a rebound at 18:23, but the goal was waived off because Hayton made incidental contact with Lindgren before the goal.

Jason Zucker made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 4:06 of the second period. Guenther sent a cross-ice feed to Nick Schmaltz, who sent the puck back across the crease to Zucker for the tip-in.

Milano cut it to 2-1 at 6:02, redirecting a pass from Alex Ovechkin along the right boards past Vejmelka from the slot on a power play.

Michael Kesselring pushed the lead to 3-1 at 6:45, scoring on a wrist shot from the right circle on the rush.

Guenther made it 4-1 on a power play at 18:01 when his pass attempt across the crease deflected in off Washington defenseman John Carlson.

Mantha’s power-play goal just 10 seconds into the third period cut it to 4-2, a one-timer from above the right circle after a giveaway by Coyotes defenseman J.J. Moser.

Schmaltz scored into an empty net with 21 seconds left for the 5-2 final.