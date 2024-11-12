Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 11 vs. Sharks

It’s a defensemen-appreciation column today after a 4-3 SO win over the Sharks

hbh-11.12
By Brian Smith
@BSmithFlyers philadelphiaflyers.com

It’s a defensemen-appreciation column today, not that the forwards didn’t do plenty to merit inclusion here, but we watched Vitek Vanecek make enough saves live last night that we don’t need to watch them again.

Our first look goes to Travis Sanheim on a play he made right after the Flyers almost scored three times. As the offensive pressure continued, San Jose was able to jailbreak and send Fabian Zetterlund up the left wing. It would have been a breakaway if not for a veteran recovery by Sanheim, who dropped back to neutralize the threat. More notable is that Sanheim was nearing the end of a shift when called upon to take care of this. It’s clear that Sanheim is evolving into the Flyers’ top minute-eating defenseman – this was his second consecutive game of 30 minutes or more, and his third in a row of at least 28 minutes.

Travis Sanheim recovers the puck and neutralizes the play

Our next look goes to Rasmus Ristolainen. Healthy again, he has had an excellent season playing the brand of hockey that he’s known for, being very difficult for opposing forwards to deal with. Lately though, he’s started doing some Mark Howe impersonations. He has skated the puck out of the zone like this two or three times in recent games, and on this occasion, he draws a penalty on Ty Dellandrea, who’s trying to slow him down. Usually you’d see opponents taking this penalty on someone like Owen Tippett – not normally on Rasmus Ristolainen. But it’s becoming another weapon in his arsenal.

Rasmus Ristolainen draws a penalty to put the Flyers on the PP

And finally, Emil Andrae makes his way onto the list once again. The 22-year-old has looked extremely comfortable in the NHL since his call-up, and he has the wherewithal to make a breakout play of his own here. In true take-what-they-give-you fashion, Andrae sashays his way up the left wing almost end-to-end before getting a shot off on Vanecek. It would have been one of the highlights of the game if it had gone in, but that little detail doesn’t make the effort any less impressive.

Emil Andrae takes a shot on goal

News Feed

Postgame 5: Flyers Defeat Sharks in Shootout, 4-3

Military Service Support a Year-Round Passion for Flyers

5 Things: Flyers vs. Sharks

Postgame 5: Point Taken in 4-3 Shootout Loss to Panthers

Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 7 vs. Tampa Bay

Friday Forecheck: An EBUG's Life

Postgame 5: Flyers Grind Out 2-1 Shootout Win in Tampa

Flyers Sign Kyle Konin to Amateur Tryout; Kolosov out with Injury

Tortorella: “It’s part of the process”

5 Things: Flyers vs. Lightning

Laughton using platform to make huge impact in Philadelphia community

Flyers Place Poehling on IR and Recall Anthony Richard

Flyers Announce Initiatives and Plans for Upcoming Military Appreciation Game Presented by Totoya

Highlights Beyond Highlights: Nov. 5 vs. Hurricanes

Postgame 5: Comebacks Fall Short in 6-4 Loss in Carolina

5 Things: Flyers @ Hurricanes

Flyers Acquire Ben Gleason from Edmonton in Exchange for Ronnie Attard

Practice Notebook: Flyers Get Ready for Southern Road Trip