Highlights Beyond Highlights- Nov. 11 vs. Sharks

It’s a defensemen-appreciation column today, not that the forwards didn’t do plenty to merit inclusion here, but we watched Vitek Vanecek make enough saves live last night that we don’t need to watch them again.

Our first look goes to Travis Sanheim on a play he made right after the Flyers almost scored three times. As the offensive pressure continued, San Jose was able to jailbreak and send Fabian Zetterlund up the left wing. It would have been a breakaway if not for a veteran recovery by Sanheim, who dropped back to neutralize the threat. More notable is that Sanheim was nearing the end of a shift when called upon to take care of this. It’s clear that Sanheim is evolving into the Flyers’ top minute-eating defenseman – this was his second consecutive game of 30 minutes or more, and his third in a row of at least 28 minutes.