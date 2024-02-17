Devils defenseman Bahl wears Giants helmet at Stadium Series skate

At MetLife Stadium, home of NFL's New York teams, veteran dons different bucket

By Dan O'Leary
By Dan O'Leary

That is one Giant hockey player.

New Jersey Devils defenseman Kevin Bahl, listed at 6-6, 230 pounds, wore a New York Giants football helmet for Friday's skate ahead of the 2024 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series on Saturday, making him a Giant in more ways than one.

The game, between the Devils and Philadelphia Flyers, is being held Saturday at MetLife Stadium, the shared football home of the Giants and New York Jets. The New York Rangers and New York Islanders will finish out the series on Sunday afternoon.

Teammate Luke Hughes suggested Bahl was wearing the helmet for a specific reason.

“It was funny," Hughes said. "That's what happens when you come in last in the fantasy (football) league.”

Bahl, a veteran of four NHL seasons all with the Devils, wore a No. 88 Giants helmet, the same as his Devils jersey number. This past season, No. 88 was worn by Giants reserve wide receiver Dennis Houston.

Throughout Giants history, No. 88 was worn by Super Bowl XLVI champion wide receiver Hakeem Nicks. The number was also worn by wide receiver Ike Hilliard, former tight end Evan Engram and former Giants player-turned Hall of Fame broadcaster, the late Pat Summerall.

Earlier in the day, former Giants quarterback Eli Manning broke down the throwing motions of Bahl, Simon Nemec, Nathan Bastian and NJ Devil, the team mascot (who, as you may already know by now, has a cannon). Outside of NJ Devil, you could label Manning what we will call optimistically unimpressed in the video.

Something tells us that for the actual hockey game, Bahl will be going back to his regular gear.

- NHL.com Staff Writer Mike Morreale contributed to this report.