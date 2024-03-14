Devils Youth Foundation, Devils Alumni Partner on Scholarship Program | RELEASE 

The Devils Youth Foundation and a newly formed council of New Jersey Devils Alumni announced today their partnership to establish the Devils Youth Foundation Scholarship Program honoring the legacy of New Jersey Devils Alumni and their longstanding commitment to supporting continuing education. Ten local students in their senior year of high school will each be awarded a $5,000 scholarship. Applications opened Tuesday, March 12 and run through Monday, April 15. Winners will be notified by Tuesday, April 30 and invited to a luncheon at Prudential Center where they will be awarded their scholarships. For more information on how to apply for the scholarship, please visit https://devilsyouthfoundation.org/scholarship/.

“We are thrilled to collaborate with this dedicated group of New Jersey Devils Alumni to create the Devils Youth Foundation Scholarship Program," said Kate Whitman Annis, Executive Director of the Devils Youth Foundation. "Through the power of sports, we aim to provide life-changing experiences for these young individuals, empowering them to overcome obstacles and reach their full potential. These scholarships not only honor the recipients' dedication to sports, but also recognizes their commitment to serving their communities, fostering leadership, and making a positive difference in the world.”

The Foundation has established a committee of advisors consisting of Bruce Driver, Ken Daneyko, Travis Zajac, Andy Greene, Bryce Salvador and Martin Brodeur, who will review applications and assist the Foundation in selecting the winners. Applicants must meet the following criteria: New Jersey resident/citizen of the United States, current high school senior of a New Jersey school (public or private), graduating in Spring 2024, planning to continue their education in the next school year at an accredited four-year college or university, a two-year community college, or recognized trade program, have experience in hockey and completed volunteer/community service. Applicants must answer two questions (250-500 words per answer) on the impact of hockey on their life and speak to the volunteer work they have done in their community, provide their current GPA, and any other information regarding other scholarship, as well as provide two letters of recommendation from non-family members and their high school transcripts.

Additionally, Devils Youth Foundation announced that funds raised at the annual Martin Brodeur MB30 Golf Invitational will be directly earmarked for this scholarship program. The Foundation has been a beneficiary of the MB30 Golf Invitational for the past three years, and moving forward all proceeds will be allotted directly to the Alumni Scholarship Program.

“The establishment of Devils Youth Foundation Scholarship Program in partnership with New Jersey Devils Alumni will provide new and greater opportunities for New Jersey high school students,” said Brodeur, Executive Vice President, Hockey Operations and Three-Time Stanley Cup Champion. “Including the MB30 golf event to support will bring visibility to the program and show participants how impactful their donations can be to the youth continuing their educations.”