Stairway to Seven | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Hamilton scored his first goal when he crashed the net looking for a loose puck during some chaos. Bodies were strewn about, including that of goalie Yaroslav Askarov, who was face down on the ice. Hamilton was able to locate the puck at the left circle and lifted it through bodies and into the vacant upper portion of the net.

Hamilton’s second goal came on a great snap shot – off one knee – from between the circles that eluded Askarov blocker side.

• The Devils caught a break early in the second period. After New Jersey scored to tie the game at 1-1, it appeared that the Sharks responded by reclaiming the lead a mere 77 seconds later.

Alexander Wennberg took a pass for a breakaway. His shot was stopped by goalie Jake Allen but the rebound laid in the crease. Jeff Skinner came in for the secondary chance and tucked the puck into the net.

However, the Devils challenged for offside. Upon review, the play was indeed offside as Wennberg had entered the zone ahead of the puck as he was receiving the pass. So the score went back to a 1-1 tie.

• The Devils scored two power-play goals against the Sharks. The club has scored a man-advantage goal in six straight games (eight total).

• The Devils held the Sharks to zero shots on goal during the second period. It was the first time they’ve blanked a team in shots since Jan. 6, 2017 vs. Toronto. The Devils held the Sharks off the shot clock for a span of 27:41 minutes.