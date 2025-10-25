Game Day: Devils vs Sharks

Tuesday, October 14, 2025

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

Stairway to Seven | GAME STORY

jack hughes hamilton

NEWARK, NJ - The Devils extended their winning streak to seven games after defeated the San Jose Sharks, 3-1, at Prudential Center on Friday night.

Dougie Hamilton scored two power-play goals in the contest while Connor Brown added an empty-net goal.

William Eklund scored the lone goal for San Jose while on the man-advantage.

LOOK BACK

Here are some observations from the game:

• Hamilton scored his first goal when he crashed the net looking for a loose puck during some chaos. Bodies were strewn about, including that of goalie Yaroslav Askarov, who was face down on the ice. Hamilton was able to locate the puck at the left circle and lifted it through bodies and into the vacant upper portion of the net.

Hamilton’s second goal came on a great snap shot – off one knee – from between the circles that eluded Askarov blocker side.

• The Devils caught a break early in the second period. After New Jersey scored to tie the game at 1-1, it appeared that the Sharks responded by reclaiming the lead a mere 77 seconds later.

Alexander Wennberg took a pass for a breakaway. His shot was stopped by goalie Jake Allen but the rebound laid in the crease. Jeff Skinner came in for the secondary chance and tucked the puck into the net.

However, the Devils challenged for offside. Upon review, the play was indeed offside as Wennberg had entered the zone ahead of the puck as he was receiving the pass. So the score went back to a 1-1 tie.

• The Devils scored two power-play goals against the Sharks. The club has scored a man-advantage goal in six straight games (eight total).

• The Devils held the Sharks to zero shots on goal during the second period. It was the first time they’ve blanked a team in shots since Jan. 6, 2017 vs. Toronto. The Devils held the Sharks off the shot clock for a span of 27:41 minutes.

POST-GAME VIDEO
Full Highlights... COMING SOON
Devils Post-Game Interviews... COMING SOON
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils finish a three-game homestand Sunday against Colorado at Prudential Center. You can watch on MSGSN or NHLN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network. Puck drop is 1:08 p.m. ET. 
Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Sharks Stats Comparison Devils Stats Sharks Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Quarter Season Partial Plans

Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More