Devils Continue Homestand Against Pens | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (10-4-0) vs. PITTSBURGH PENGUINS (9-4-2)
After the Devils triumphed, 4-3 in overtime, against Montreal in a game that pitted the top two teams in the Eastern Conference, the Devils will now host the PIttsburgh Penguins in another battle featuring the top two teams in the Eastern Conference.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Special Special Teams
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils (10-4-0, 20 points) and Penguins (9-4-2, 20 points) sit atop the Eastern Conference standings (along with Montreal). The Devils vs. Penguins will also feature a matchup between the top two teams in the Metro standings when they collide Saturday afternoon in New Jersey.
The Devils opened the season with an eight-game winning streak. They stumbled a bit with a 1-3-0 road swing, but seem to have course corrected with a 4-3 comeback overtime victory at home against Montreal. The Devils will face the Penguins on the second leg of a three-game homestand.
The club lost defenseman Dougie Hamilton (undisclosed) to an injury during the Montreal win. He joins a long list of injuries plaguing the team already.
The Pens had one of the hottest starts in the NHL, winning six of their first eight games under new head coach Dan Muse. Pittsburgh is coming off an emotional 5-3 win against Washington in the 99th meeting between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Jesper Bratt scored the game-winning overtime goal against Montreal Thursday night. He enjoyed a two-point night vs. the Habs. Lifetime against Pittsburgh, Bratt's 28 career points (8g-20a) against the Penguins are his most against any single opponent.
Penguins: Ben Kindel, the 11th-overall pick in this summer's draft, has four points in his past two games, both being multi-point games. The 18-year-old has 3 goals and 5 points in his last 4 games.
INJURIES
Devils:
Hamilton (undisclosed)
Brown (undisclosed)
Pesce (upper-body)
Dadonov (hand)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Penguins:
Hayes (upper-body)
Jones (lower-body)
Rakell (hand)
Brazeau (upper-body)
Acciari (upper-body)
Jarry (lower-body)
Hallander (blood clot)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 8 vs. Pittsburgh
- Jan. 8 at Pittsburgh
- Feb. 26 at Pittsburgh
- April 9 vs. Pittsburgh
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
PENGUINS
Goals
J.Hughes: 10
Crosby: 11
Assists
J.Bratt: 10
Malkin: 17
Points
J.Hughes: 18
Malkin: 20
GAME NOTES
- The Devils are 6-0-0 at home this season. They are one of 3 teams (Edmonton, Colorado) to not lose at home this season.
- The Devils 6 straight home wins to open the season is the second-longest in franchise history (8, 1987-88).
- The Devils are 7-0-0 when scoring first this year.
- Pittsburgh's Bryan Rust has 33 points (18g-15a) in 40 games in his career against New Jersey.
- Sidney Crosby leads the NHL with 11 goals and 6 power-play goals.