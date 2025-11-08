LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Penguins 0

The Devils host the Pittsburgh this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, PIT 0: Arseny Gritsyuk picks off Kris Letang in the offensive zone and scores a beauty from the slot.
SECOND PERIOD
Noesen - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Glass - Gritsyuk
Cotter - Lammikko - Glendening
Siegenthaler - Nemec
Dillon - Hughes
Cholowski - White
Allen
Markstrom
Rust - Crosby - Kindel
Novak - Malkin - Mantha
Koppanen - Hayes - Koivunen
Heinen - Lizotte - Dewar
Wotherspoon - Karlsson
Shea - Letang
Graves - Clifton
Silovs
Murashov
