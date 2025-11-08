Game Day: Devils vs Penguins

Saturday, November 8, 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 1, Penguins 0

The Devils host the Pittsburgh this afternoon at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, PIT 0: Arseny Gritsyuk picks off Kris Letang in the offensive zone and scores a beauty from the slot.

Jake Allen's First Period Saves

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-08 at 1.16.09 PM

SECOND PERIOD

DEVILS LINEUP

Noesen - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Glass - Gritsyuk
Cotter - Lammikko - Glendening

Siegenthaler - Nemec
Dillon - Hughes
Cholowski - White

Allen
Markstrom

PENGUINS LINEUP

Rust - Crosby - Kindel
Novak - Malkin - Mantha
Koppanen - Hayes - Koivunen
Heinen - Lizotte - Dewar

Wotherspoon - Karlsson
Shea - Letang
Graves - Clifton

Silovs
Murashov

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The Devils and Penguins boast some of the best special teams in the league.

