Seventh Heaven at Home | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• The Devils Russian rookie Arseny Gritsyuk picked up his third goal of the season on a gift from Penguins defenseman Kris Letang. The veteran blueliner had the puck in his own zone when he tried to make a backhand lateral pass in the circles. Gritsyuk intercepted the pass and was all alone on goal. Gritsyuk deked and then went top far corner post and in.

• You might not see a better save this year than the one made by goalie Arturs Silovs late in the second period on Jack Hughes. On the play, Luke Hughes had the puck to the left of the goal. He made a pass all the way across to Jack to the right of the net. Jack lifted a shot at the net but Silovs pushed to his left, split his leg and reached back with his glove to snag the puck. Straight up robbery.

• Brenden Dillon leveled perhaps the biggest hit of the season so far. Pittsburgh’s Thomas Novak was skating with his head down and reaching for a puck near his own blue line. Dillon lined him up and delivered a clean blow to the body. The Penguins Anthony Mantha answered the bell as they both dropped the gloves for some pugilism.

• Former Devils defenseman, now Pittsburgh defenseman, Ryan Graves really wanted a goal against his former squad. And he got one, courtesy of some puck luck. Graves, who has spent the majority of the season in the American Hockey League, put a puck on the net from the blue line. The puck hit Ondrej Palat in his chest/shoulder area and then eluded goalie Jake Allen. It was just his second game in the NHL season, and he had to feel good converting on that one.