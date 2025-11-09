Devils Close Out Homestand Against Islanders | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (11-4-0) vs. NEW YORK ISLANDERS (7-6-2)
New Jersey closes out their homestand at Prudential Center against the Islanders.
GAME DAY VIDEO
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
The New Jersey Devils continue to be a powerhouse at home this season, with a perfect 7-0-0 record and the only team in the NHL undefeated at home. It hasn't been all smooth sailing as New Jersey navigates its way through a slew of injuries, including those to Brett Pesce and Dougie Hamilton, which have depleted the blueline. Upfront, the team has played the last four games without forward Connor Brown, who has been out with an undisclosed injury, but has had the good fortune of Cody Glass returning to the lineup.
On this most recent homestand, New Jersey has defeated both the Montreal Canadiens and Pittsburgh Penguins in overtime and the shootout, respectively. The team will head out on a five-game road trip next, with stops in Chicago, Washington, and through Florida to face the Lightning and Panthers, before concluding their trip in Philadelphia.
New Jersey currently sits second in the league standings with 22 points, one point behind the Colorado Avalanche.
The New York Islanders have started their season with a 7-6-2 record, most recently shutting out the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. On the road, the Islanders have a 3-3-1 record, and are 5-3-2 in their last 10 games played.
On Saturday against the Rangers, goaltender Ilya Sorokin posted his first shutout of the season, making 33 saves and was the Islanders first win at Madison Square Garden in three years, breaking a five-game winless streak as the visitors at MSG. The game against the Rangers began the start of a seven-game road trip for the Islanders.
The Islanders are led by Bo Horvat, who has 18 points in 15 games, 11 of which are goals. While 2025 No. 1 pick Matthew Schaefer has 11 points in 15 games to begin his rookie season.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Prudential Center... The Devils are a perfect 7-0-0 at home this season.
Islanders: Bo Horvat is coming off a two-goal performance against the Rangers, which extended his point streak to five games (5g-2a)
INJURIES
Devils:
Hamilton (lower-body), minimum 1 week
Brown (undisclosed), day-to-day
Pesce (upper-body), unknown
Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Islanders:
Shabanov (upper-body) day-to-day
REGULAR-SEASON SCHEDULE
- Nov. 10 vs. Islanders
- Dec. 23 at Islanders
- Jan. 6 at Islanders
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
ISLANDERS
Goals
J. Hughes, 10
Horvat, 11
Assists
Bratt, 9
Barzal, 9
Points
J. Hughes, 18
Horvat, 18
GAME NOTES
- New Jersey is a perfect 8-0-0 when scoring first this season
- The Devils can tie the longest home winning streak from the start of a season in franchise history with an eighth consecutive win. New Jersey is currently 7-0-0 to start the season at home.
- The Islanders are averaging 30 shots per game, fifth best in the NHL this season.