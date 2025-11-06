Devils Return Home to Face Canadiens | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (9-4-0) vs. MONTREAL CANADIENS (9-3-1)
New Jersey hosts the Montreal Canadiens at Prudential Center to begin a three-game homestand.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils return home from a four-game road trip that took them to Colorado and through California. New Jersey had a 1-3-0 record over the trip, with their lone win coming against Los Angeles on Saturday. The upcoming game against the Canadiens begins a 3-game homestand, before heading out on another extensive road trip. Playing at the Prudential Center has gone exceptionally well for the Devils, who are a perfect 5-0-0.
Connor Brown remains a possibility to return to the lineup after missing two straight games. After taking part in a full practice on Wednesday, his status for the game against Montreal will be determined after morning skate on Thursday.
Defenseman Seamus Casey was returned to Utica on Wednesday night, while New Jersey also recalled Colton White.
The Canadiens are on an upward trajectory, with an equally fast and exciting team as the Devils. Led by their captain, Nick Suzuki, who is tied for the lead in assists in the NHL (16), they are also uplifted by forward Cole Caufield, who is tied with Jack Hughes and Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL lead. The Canadiens' standout Russian rookie, Ivan Demidov, was once teammates with New Jersey Devils rookie Arseny Gritsyuk in the KHL. Demidov is tied for first in the NHL in rookie scoring (M. Schaefer, 10pts). Of their nine wins this season, just four have come in regulation.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Dawson Mercer is on a four-game point streak with six points, including four goals and two straight two-goal nights (vs SJ, LAK).
Canadiens: Captain of the Montreal Canadiens, Nick Suzuki, is on a 12-game point streak. Suzuki has points in every game this season for Montreal, except for their season opener.
INJURIES
Devils:
Brown (undisclosed), day-to-day
Glass (upper-body), week-to-week
Pesce (upper-body), unknown
Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week
Canadiens:
Laine (Abdomen, three to four months)
Guhle (Lower-body, IR)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 6 vs. Montreal
- April 4 vs Montreal
- April 5 at Montreal
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
CANADIENS
Goals
J. Hughes, 10
Caufield, 10
Assists
Bratt, 9
Suzuki, 16
Points
J. Hughes, 16
Suzuki, 19
GAME NOTES
- The Devils recorded a 3-0-0 record against Montreal last season and are 5-1-0 against the Habs since 2023-24.
- Nico Hischier is one point shy of tying Mark Streit (434) for 5th-most points scored by a Swiss-born player in the NHL.
- Thursday's game features two of only three players currently in the NHL that are from the province of Newfoundland. Dawson Mercer is from Carbonear, Newfoundland while Montreal's Alex Newhook is from St. John's. The only other player from the province in the league is Chicago's Ryan Greene, who is from Paradise, Newfoundland.