Devils Return Home to Face Canadiens | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils return home from a four-game road trip that took them to Colorado and through California. New Jersey had a 1-3-0 record over the trip, with their lone win coming against Los Angeles on Saturday. The upcoming game against the Canadiens begins a 3-game homestand, before heading out on another extensive road trip. Playing at the Prudential Center has gone exceptionally well for the Devils, who are a perfect 5-0-0.

Connor Brown remains a possibility to return to the lineup after missing two straight games. After taking part in a full practice on Wednesday, his status for the game against Montreal will be determined after morning skate on Thursday.

Defenseman Seamus Casey was returned to Utica on Wednesday night, while New Jersey also recalled Colton White.

The Canadiens are on an upward trajectory, with an equally fast and exciting team as the Devils. Led by their captain, Nick Suzuki, who is tied for the lead in assists in the NHL (16), they are also uplifted by forward Cole Caufield, who is tied with Jack Hughes and Nathan MacKinnon for the NHL lead. The Canadiens' standout Russian rookie, Ivan Demidov, was once teammates with New Jersey Devils rookie Arseny Gritsyuk in the KHL. Demidov is tied for first in the NHL in rookie scoring (M. Schaefer, 10pts). Of their nine wins this season, just four have come in regulation.