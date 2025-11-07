Game Day: Devils vs Canadiens

Thursday, November 6, 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Canadiens 1

MTL NJD Follow Live

The Devils host the Canadiens tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

NJD 1, MTL 0: Cody Glass makes his grand return to the Devils lineup from injury by scoring the opening goal, unassisted, 1:53 into the game.

NJD 1, MTL 1: A puck deflects up and over Jacob Markstrom's head and the Canadiens have tied the game at 1.

JACOB MARKSTROM'S FIRST PERIOD SAVES

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-06 at 7.43.57 PM

SECOND PERIOD

NJD 2, MTL 1: Ondrej Palat scores his first of the season to put the Devils up by 1!

END-OF-PERIOD STATS

Screenshot 2025-11-06 at 8.36.52 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Noesen - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Glass - Gritsyuk
Cotter - Lammikko - Glendening

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Hughes
Cholowski - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

CANADIENS LINEUP

Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Bolduc-Dach-Gallagher
Anderson-Evans-Veleno

Mattheson-Dobson
Struble-Hutson
Xhekaj-Carrier

Dobes
Montembeault

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

The winner tonight becomes the first team in the league to reach 10 wins this season.

