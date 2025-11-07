LIVE UPDATES: Devils 2, Canadiens 1

The Devils host the Canadiens tonight at Prudential Center. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
NJD 1, MTL 0: Cody Glass makes his grand return to the Devils lineup from injury by scoring the opening goal, unassisted, 1:53 into the game.
NJD 1, MTL 1: A puck deflects up and over Jacob Markstrom's head and the Canadiens have tied the game at 1.
NJD 2, MTL 1: Ondrej Palat scores his first of the season to put the Devils up by 1!
Noesen - Hughes - Bratt
Meier - Hischier - Mercer
Palat - Glass - Gritsyuk
Cotter - Lammikko - Glendening
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Hughes
Cholowski - Nemec
Markstrom
Allen
Caufield-Suzuki-Slafkovsky
Bolduc-Dach-Gallagher
Anderson-Evans-Veleno
Mattheson-Dobson
Struble-Hutson
Xhekaj-Carrier
Dobes
Montembeault
