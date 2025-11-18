Devils Face Lightning in Tampa | PREVIEW

MORNING SKATE RECAP

TAMPA, Fla. - When the Devils hit the ice for warmups, expect all members of the New Jersey Devils on the road trip to be on the ice. The Devils are on the second half of their five-game road trip and picked up Dougie Hamilton, Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov in Jersey after playing the opening two games of the trip in Chicago and Washington.

All three players skated on Monday and Keefe noted that they will all be game-time decisions in Tampa Bay.

"All three guys are preparing to play, I'd call them game-time decisions," Keefe said. "We'll just have to montior them to see how they are. They haven't skated as much as we'd like them to with the group, so that's our challenge right now. Medically, they're feeling good. No issues there. Just making sure they're feeling right to get back in the game with the limited amount of practice time and time with our group."

When these two teams last met, in Game 2 of the regular season, the Tampa Bay Lightning came out flying, exerting their physical presence before the Devils took over with their skill. Keefe expects more of the same from Tampa, who are also dealing with a slew of injuries of their own.

"Tampa, they’re a team that’s playing a lot better now and feeling better," Keefe said. "I just expect the game to start silimar to the last time we were in here. We’ve got to match that. We’ve just got to keep playing the way that we have and bring that same level of intensity we brought to Game 2 of the season.”