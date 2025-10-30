Devils Look to Sweep Sharks | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (8-2-0) at SAN JOSE SHARKS (2-6-2)
New Jersey continues a 4-game road trip in San Jose against the Sharks as SAP Center. The Devils defeated San Jose less than a week ago in Newark and are going for the series sweep.
Read below for your game preview and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils and Sharks will meet for the second time in less than a week. The two clubs played in New Jersey last Friday with the Devils picking up a 3-1 victory on two Dougie Hamilton power-play goals.
New Jersey, which will face the Sharks on the second installment of a four-game road trip, currently sits atop the NHL's standings (tied) with their 8-2-0 record to begin the year. The Devils won eight straight games sandwiched between two losses. The team had it's streak snapped Tuesday night in Colorado.
The Devils lost one of their top defencemen on Sunday with Brett Pesce going down with an upper-body injury. In his absence, New Jersey recalled Seamus Casey, who made his season debut in Denver.
The Sharks opened the season with a 0-4-2 record before winning 2 of their past 3 games. The Sharks host the Devils for the second game of a 4-game homestand. They began it with a 4-3 loss to the Los Angeles Kings.
The Sharks are in the middle of their rebuild. They already have some foundational pieces in place in forwards Macklin Celebrini (first overall, 2024), Michael Misa (second overall, 2025) and Will Smith (fourth overall, 2023), defenseman Sam Dickinson (11th overall, 2024) and goaltender Yaroslva Askarov (11th overall, 2020, Nashville).
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Dougie Hamilton has 3 goals and 4 points in his past 3 games, that includes 2 power-play goals and 3 points against the Sharks on Oct. 24.
Sharks: Macklin Celebrini has a 5-game scoring streak for 11 points (5g-6a), which includes a hat trick / 5-point night and 3-point game.
INJURIES
Devils:
Glass (upper-body), week-to-week
Pesce (upper-body), unknown
Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week
Sharks:
Gaudette (upper-body), day-to-day
Leddy (upper-body), day-to-day
Mukhamadullin (upper-body), IR
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Oct. 24 vs. San Jose
- Oct. 30 at San Jose
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
SHARKS
Goals
J. Hughes: 9*
Celebrini: 6
Assists
Bratt, Hischier: 8
Celebrini: 10
Points
J. Hughes: 14
Celebrini: 16
* - NHL Leader
GAME NOTES
- The Devils had their 8-game winning streak snapped by Colorado Tuesday night, but still have won 8 of their last 9 games.
- The Devils' 8 wins in the opening 10 games is tied for the best start to a season in club history (1993-94, 2017-18).
- Jack Hughes has 8 points (6g-2a) in his past 5 games which includes a hat trick and 3-game scoring streak.
- Jack Hughes 9 goals are tied for most in the NHL this season.