Devils Conclude Five-Game Road Trip in Philly | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils look to get back on the winning track against the Flyers. It's the fifth game in a five-game road trip. The club won the first two on the trip in Chicago and Washington before dropping two in the state of Florida against the Lightning and Panthers.

With a lot of close games over the month of November, the club hasn't won a game in regulation since a 4-1 victory in Los Angeles on November 1. However, three overtime wins and two shootout victories have kept the club second in the Eastern Conference with 27 points, one point back of the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jack Hughes and his 10 goals and 20 points remains out for the next 6-8 weeks with a finger injury. Among active players, Dawson Mercer leads the club in goals with nine. Jesper Bratt is tops in points with 18.

Philadelphia opened the season losing three of its first four games before winning five of their next six. They sit one point back of the wildcard in the Eastern Conference with a game or two in hand on each of the teams in front of them. Flyer have only won two of their last five games with one of those wins coming in a shootout and the other in overtime.

Trevor Zegras has enjoyed a career resurgence in Philadelphia since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks. He leads the Flyers with six goals and 20 points. He had 32 points all last season with the Ducks.