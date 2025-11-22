Devils Conclude Five-Game Road Trip in Philly | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (13-6-1) at PHILADELPHIA FLYERS (10-6-3)
The Devils wrap up a five-game road trip close to home against the Philadelphia Flyers.
The Devils wrap up a five-game road trip close to home against the Philadelphia Flyers.
MORNING SKATE RECAP
THE SCOOP
The Devils look to get back on the winning track against the Flyers. It's the fifth game in a five-game road trip. The club won the first two on the trip in Chicago and Washington before dropping two in the state of Florida against the Lightning and Panthers.
With a lot of close games over the month of November, the club hasn't won a game in regulation since a 4-1 victory in Los Angeles on November 1. However, three overtime wins and two shootout victories have kept the club second in the Eastern Conference with 27 points, one point back of the Carolina Hurricanes.
Jack Hughes and his 10 goals and 20 points remains out for the next 6-8 weeks with a finger injury. Among active players, Dawson Mercer leads the club in goals with nine. Jesper Bratt is tops in points with 18.
Philadelphia opened the season losing three of its first four games before winning five of their next six. They sit one point back of the wildcard in the Eastern Conference with a game or two in hand on each of the teams in front of them. Flyer have only won two of their last five games with one of those wins coming in a shootout and the other in overtime.
Trevor Zegras has enjoyed a career resurgence in Philadelphia since being acquired from the Anaheim Ducks. He leads the Flyers with six goals and 20 points. He had 32 points all last season with the Ducks.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Simon Nemec has four goals while Jesper Bratt has four assists in the team's last five games.
Flyers: Owen Tippett leads the Flyers in the team's last three games with five assists and six points. Christian Dvorak is the team's top goal scorer with three goals in five contests.
INJURIES
Devils:
J. Hughes (finger)
MacEwen (lower-body)
Glass (upper-body)
Pesce (upper-body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
Flyers:
Bonk (upper body)
Ristolainen (triceps)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 22 Devils at Flyers
- Nov. 29 Flyers at Devils
- Apr. 7 Devils at Flyers
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
FLYERS
Goals
J. Hughes, 10
Dvorak, Tippett, Zegras, 6
Assists
Bratt, 13
Zegras, 14
Points
J. Hughes, 20
Zegras, 20
GAME NOTES
- The five-game road trip that the team is currently wrapping up is tied for the longest road trip of the season for the club. Their next is March 18-28.
- Entering Saturday vs. Philadelphia, the Devils hold a 9-0-1 record this season when scoring first. As of Nov. 21, they’re one of only eight NHL teams with at least nine wins when striking first.
As of Nov. 21, New Jersey and Anaheim were the only teams in the league that had not taken a regulation loss in games where they scored first.
The Devils are 10-0-0 this season when leading after two periods (per Nov. 21), tied with Detroit, Washington, and Carolina for the second-best mark in the NHL. Only Colorado has been better at 11-0-0.
- Flyers are second in the NHL in penalty kill at 86.2%.
- Philadelphia leads the NHL with eight comeback wins so far this season, tied with the Islanders. They are also first in most third-period comeback wins with five.