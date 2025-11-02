Game Day: Devils at Kings

Saturday, November 1, 2025

LIVE UPDATES: Devils at Kings

Devils LAK Follow Live

The Devils visit the Los Angeles Kings tonight at Crypto.com Arena. Check back regularly for updates, highlights and more!

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

No goals as of yet.

DEVILS LINEUP

Noesen - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Gritsyuk
Meier - Lammikko - Mercer
Cotter - Glendening - Halonen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Hughes
Cholowski - Nemec

Markstrom
Allen

KINGS LINEUP

Kuzmenko – Kopitar – Kempe
Fiala – Byfield – Armia
Moore – Danault – Laferriere
Malott – Turcotte – Perry

Dumoulin – Doughty
Edmundson – Clarke
Anderson – Ceci

Kuemper
Forsberg

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

Markstrom will be in net against the LA Kings, fresh off signing a two-year contract extension.

