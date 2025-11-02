Rebound in L.A. | GAME STORY

The New Jersey Devils finally flipped the script on their West Coast road trip, striking first in Los Angeles to grab an early lead against the Kings, something they’d failed to do on their previous stops. For the first time on their current road trip, the Devils didn’t have to play catch-up from the early moments of a game. Jacob Markstrom stood tall at the other end of the ice, making over 40 saves against the Kings. The veteran netminder, fresh off signing his two-year extension, was sharp from the start, turning aside a flurry of Grade-A chances and setting the foundation the team needed for a win in LA.
On the back of Markstrom's saves and goals by Nico Hischier, a first NHL goal by Brian Halonen, and two shorthanded third-period goals by Dawson Mercer, New Jersey earned a 4-1 win in Los Angeles against the Kings.
Andrei Kuzmenko scored LA's lone goal of the game.
Markstrom's 42 saves was his most in a win as a member of the New Jersey Devils.
It was a refreshing change for a team that’s found itself chasing games this trip, and the result showed it, as the Devils turned a strong start into a well-earned, full-team win.