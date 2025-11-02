Game Day: Devils at Kings

Saturday, November 1, 2025

Rebound in L.A. | GAME STORY

The Devils rebound from two straight losses with a 4-1 victory against the LA Kings.

devils 4 kings 1

The New Jersey Devils finally flipped the script on their West Coast road trip, striking first in Los Angeles to grab an early lead against the Kings, something they’d failed to do on their previous stops. For the first time on their current road trip, the Devils didn’t have to play catch-up from the early moments of a game. Jacob Markstrom stood tall at the other end of the ice, making over 40 saves against the Kings. The veteran netminder, fresh off signing his two-year extension, was sharp from the start, turning aside a flurry of Grade-A chances and setting the foundation the team needed for a win in LA.

On the back of Markstrom's saves and goals by Nico Hischier, a first NHL goal by Brian Halonen, and two shorthanded third-period goals by Dawson Mercer, New Jersey earned a 4-1 win in Los Angeles against the Kings.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored LA's lone goal of the game.

Markstrom's 42 saves was his most in a win as a member of the New Jersey Devils.

It was a refreshing change for a team that’s found itself chasing games this trip, and the result showed it, as the Devils turned a strong start into a well-earned, full-team win.

Devils Post-Game Interviews: Mercer | Markstrom | Halonen | Keefe

Here are some observations from the game:

• Jacob Markstrom looked every bit the elite goaltender the Devils invested in with his new two-year contract extension. He delivered a shining performance, highlighted by his quick reflexes, sensational glove saves, and flawless rebound control. Fresh off signing his new contract and playing just his second game since returning from injury, Markstrom was a pillar of poise, making him a difference-maker in the crease.

• Hischier tipped in Luke Hughes’s shot from the blue line to give the Devils an early lead, the assist to Hughes, his seventh of the season. And, more notably, the young defenseman’s 100th NHL point in just his 167th career game. Hughes inks his name into the Devils record books, becoming the fastest defenseman to 100 points, passing Brian Rafalski, who earned 100 points in 176 games.

• A shot on goal never hurts. And Brian Halonen found out the best way possible. His wrist shot, short-side on Darcy Kuemper in the opening minutes of the second period, squeaked by the netminder and just like that, Halonen has his first goal and point, of his NHL career.

Halonen’s goal gave New Jersey a 2-0 lead on the Kings.

• Mercer's shorthanded two shorthanded goals against the Kings brings the Devils season total to four to sit atop the league standings early this season.

• There was a surreal scene at Crypto.com Arena when the crowd erupted, not just for Kuzmenko’s goal, but for something entirely different happening on the big screen. At that exact moment, the L.A. Dodgers hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Blue Jays. The timing was uncanny, and the reaction wild. A thunderous roar that far surpassed what you’d normally hear for a 3–1 goal.

• Connor Brown missed his first game of the season with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe added that Brown is considered day-to-day.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils continue their road trip facing the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network at 8:00 p.m. ET. 
