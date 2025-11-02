Rebound in L.A. | GAME STORY

Here are some observations from the game:

• Jacob Markstrom looked every bit the elite goaltender the Devils invested in with his new two-year contract extension. He delivered a shining performance, highlighted by his quick reflexes, sensational glove saves, and flawless rebound control. Fresh off signing his new contract and playing just his second game since returning from injury, Markstrom was a pillar of poise, making him a difference-maker in the crease.

• Hischier tipped in Luke Hughes’s shot from the blue line to give the Devils an early lead, the assist to Hughes, his seventh of the season. And, more notably, the young defenseman’s 100th NHL point in just his 167th career game. Hughes inks his name into the Devils record books, becoming the fastest defenseman to 100 points, passing Brian Rafalski, who earned 100 points in 176 games.

• A shot on goal never hurts. And Brian Halonen found out the best way possible. His wrist shot, short-side on Darcy Kuemper in the opening minutes of the second period, squeaked by the netminder and just like that, Halonen has his first goal and point, of his NHL career.

Halonen’s goal gave New Jersey a 2-0 lead on the Kings.

• Mercer's shorthanded two shorthanded goals against the Kings brings the Devils season total to four to sit atop the league standings early this season.

• There was a surreal scene at Crypto.com Arena when the crowd erupted, not just for Kuzmenko’s goal, but for something entirely different happening on the big screen. At that exact moment, the L.A. Dodgers hit a game-tying home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series against the Blue Jays. The timing was uncanny, and the reaction wild. A thunderous roar that far surpassed what you’d normally hear for a 3–1 goal.

• Connor Brown missed his first game of the season with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe added that Brown is considered day-to-day.