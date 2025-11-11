Devils Begin 5-Game Roadtrip in Chicago | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils begin a five-game road trip, split into two legs. After concluding their three-game homestand with a 3-0-1 record, New Jersey hit the road for the next two weeks. They'll make stops in Chicago, Washington, both teams in Florida and finishing off with a tilt in Philadelphia. The road trip will be split in two, with the team returning to New Jersey after the Washington game for some time and practice at home.

New Jersey is coming off their first loss at home this season, a 4-3 overtime final to the New York Islanders. Their home record now stands at a league-best 7-0-1, not yet defeated in regulation on home ice. The club picked up 5 of a possible six points over the stretch, leaving them, at time of publication, atop the Eastern Conference standings with 23 points.

The Chicago Blackhawks have turned a bit of a corner on their quest to rebuild their roster. Under the guidance of new head coach Dan Bylsma, 2023 first overall pick Connor Bedard is having himself a great start to the season. He has 25 points in 16 games (9g-16a) for his best start in his young career. Only four times this season has Bedard been held off the scoresheet.

The Blackhawks have mostly depended on 2025 trade deadline acquisition Spencer Knight in net, who is off to a great start as well. He has a 6-3-2 record, a 2.33 goals against average and a .926 save percentage.