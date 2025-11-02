Game Day: Devils at Ducks

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Devils Finish Road Trip in SoCal | PREVIEW

devils ducks preview
WATCH & LISTEN

NEW JERSEY DEVILS (9-3-0) at ANAHEIM DUCKS (6-3-1)

New Jersey finishes its four-game road trip in SoCal with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

Read below for your game preview **presented by Michael Martinetti Group** and check back for the pre-game story.

It's a milestone night for defensemen Simon Nemec tonight in Anaheim.

GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download:  Nemo Hits 100
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.

MORNING SKATE RECAP

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Check back following head coach Sheldon Keefe's media avail around 6 p.m. ET.

BY THE NUMBERS

THE SCOOP

The Devils snapped their two-game skid with a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. The Devils have won nine of their last 11 games. The Devils are dealing with a rash of injuries, with forward Connor Brown being the latest to join a long list. The club has continued to find success in spite of the medical situation.

The Ducks are off to a strong start to the season. After starting the season at 2-2-1, Anaheim has won 4 of its past 5 games, including a win against the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.

WHO’S HOT

Devils: Forward Dawson Mercer is coming off a 2 shorthanded goal performance against Los Angeles. He has 5 goals in his past 3 games, which includes 2 2-goal performances.

Ducks: Forward Troy Terry has 5 goals and 9 points in his past 5 games.

INJURIES

Devils:
Brown (undisclosed), day-to-day
Glass (upper-body), week-to-week
Pesce (upper-body), unknown
Dadonov (hand), month-to-month
Kovacevic (knee), month-to-month
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body), week-to-week
Ducks:
Gudas (lower-body), day-to-day
Strome (upper-body), IR
Granlund (lower-body), week-to-week

REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS

  • Nov. 2 at Anaheim
  • Dec. 13 vs. Anaheim
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
DUCKS
Goals
J.Hughes: 9
Gauthier: 6
Assists
Bratt: 9
Carlsson: 10
Points
J.Hughes: 15
Carlsson: 15

GAME NOTES

  • The Devils are 6-0-0 when scoring first
  • Brian Halonen scored his first career NHL goal (point) at Los Angeles
  • Luke Hughes posted his 100th career point against LA. He is the fastest defenseman in Devils' history to reach 100 (167 games), besting Alexei Kasatonov (191).
  • Goalie Jacob Markstrom made 43 saves against the Kings
