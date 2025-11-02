Devils Finish Road Trip in SoCal | PREVIEW

THE SCOOP

The Devils snapped their two-game skid with a 4-1 win against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. The Devils have won nine of their last 11 games. The Devils are dealing with a rash of injuries, with forward Connor Brown being the latest to join a long list. The club has continued to find success in spite of the medical situation.

The Ducks are off to a strong start to the season. After starting the season at 2-2-1, Anaheim has won 4 of its past 5 games, including a win against the defending back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers.