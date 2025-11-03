LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Ducks 2

The Devils finish a four-game road trip in SoCal with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.
You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.
ANA 1, NJD 0: Beckett Senecke roofs the puck from the top of the crease on Jake Allen to put the Ducks on the board first.
ANA 2, NJD 0: On a delayed penalty, Frank Vatrano fired a shot from the right circle to extend the Ducks' lead to 2-0.
Noesen - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Gritsyuk
Meier - Lammikko - Mercer
Cotter - Glendening - Halonen
Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Hughes
Cholowski - Nemec
Allen
Markstrom
Kreider - Carlsson - Terry
Gauthier - McTavish - Sennecke
Nesterenko - Poehling - Killorn
Johnston - Harkins - Vatrano
LaCombe - Helleson
Zellweger - Trouba
Mintyukov - Moore
Dostal
Mrazek
