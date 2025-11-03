Game Day: Devils at Ducks

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Game Day Home Game Preview Game Notes Live Updates Game Story Game Reports Photo Gallery Gamecenter

LIVE UPDATES: Devils 0 at Ducks 2

follow live ducks

The Devils finish a four-game road trip in SoCal with a matchup against the Anaheim Ducks.

You can also watch the game on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network.

For more stats, visit the Game Reports page.

GOALS & HIGHLIGHTS

FIRST PERIOD

ANA 1, NJD 0: Beckett Senecke roofs the puck from the top of the crease on Jake Allen to put the Ducks on the board first.

ANA 2, NJD 0: On a delayed penalty, Frank Vatrano fired a shot from the right circle to extend the Ducks' lead to 2-0.

Screenshot 2025-11-02 at 8.44.45 PM

DEVILS LINEUP

Noesen - Hughes - Bratt
Palat - Hischier - Gritsyuk
Meier - Lammikko - Mercer
Cotter - Glendening - Halonen

Siegenthaler - Hamilton
Dillon - Hughes
Cholowski - Nemec

Allen
Markstrom

DUCKS LINEUP

Kreider - Carlsson - Terry
Gauthier - McTavish - Sennecke
Nesterenko - Poehling - Killorn
Johnston - Harkins - Vatrano

LaCombe - Helleson
Zellweger - Trouba
Mintyukov - Moore

Dostal
Mrazek

DEVILS DOWNLOAD

It's a milestone night for defensemen Simon Nemec tonight in Anaheim.

Media Game Notes Head-to-Head: vs. Ducks Stats Comparison Devils Stats Ducks Stats
Game Summary Game Summary Event Summary Event Summary Shot Summary Shot Summary Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Away Time on Ice - Home Time on Ice - Home Full Game Play-by-Play Full Game Play-by-Play Face-Off Summary Face-Off Summary Face-Off Comparison Face-Off Comparison Rosters & Starting Lineups

The Black and Red

Black and Red Full Season Ticket Membership has the most comprehensive Member Benefits, including exclusive access, flexibility, and the best seats for the best price!

Learn More

Quarter Season Partial Plans

Check out our new plans including the Boardwalk Bundle. Save on individual ticket pricing with a Partial Plan today!

See Plans & New Benefits

Group Tickets

Enjoy a fun, action-packed game as you cheer on the Devils with your crew! Bring a group of 10+ to receive exclusive benefits and specially-priced tickets!

Learn More