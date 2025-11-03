Game Day: Devils at Ducks

Sunday, November 2, 2025

Devils Downed by Ducks | GAME STORY

game-story

ANAHEIM, CA - The opening twenty minutes in Anaheim were nothing short of frustrating for the New Jersey Devils, as a string of self-inflicted wounds spotted the Anaheim Ducks a 2-0 lead after the first period, in the Devils 4-1 loss on Sunday night.

For all that was even between the teams when it came to scoring chances, including Grade-A chances, New Jersey’s couldn’t break through the Ducks' netminder, Lukas Dostal, resulting in the ultimate difference.

Anaheim extended its lead in the second period with a Cutter Gauthier shot from the goal line, the puck slipping past Jake Allen from a sharp angle to make it 3-0.

The Devils finally solved Dostal in the third period when Jack Hughes buried a shot on a 2-on-1 rush with Dawson Mercer, who had just stepped out of the penalty box. Hughes snapped the puck past Dostal for his 10th goal of the season, giving New Jersey a much-needed spark as they tried to climb back into the game. The goal cut the Ducks' lead to 3-1.

Chris Krieder closed out the scoring for the Ducks with an empty-net goal.

Here are some observations from the game:

• The opening two goals of the game were the direct result of New Jersey’s own lapses. On the first, a miscommunication between Dennis Cholowski and Simon Nemec left the neutral zone wide open, springing Beckett Senneke in alone on a breakaway. It was a moment of disorganization that the Ducks' rookie exploited.

The second goal came off another self-inflicted mistake. After some scrambling below the goal line, Dawson Mercer’s ill-advised pass toward Nico Hischier was easily intercepted, with a Ducks Jackson LaCombe jumping the lane and poking the puck toward Frank Vatrano. Two breakdowns, two goals, and Anaheim made the most of both.

While the Devils and Ducks traded chances through a fairly even first period, it was Anaheim’s opportunities that found the back of the net. New Jersey generated good looks of their own but couldn’t solve Lukas Dostal, while the Ducks made theirs count.

• After falling behind in the first period, head coach Sheldon Keefe made adjustments to his forward lines.

Noesen-Hughes-Bratt
Meier-Hischier-Mercer
Palat-Lammikko-Gritsyuk
Cotter-Glendening-Halonen

• Tonight marked a milestone for Simon Nemec, as the young defenseman skated in his 100th NHL game. The 21-year-old has seven points this season, all assists.

• New Jersey was playing their eighth game in 13 nights, compared to the Ducks playing their third game in eight games, not to mention New Jersey playing on the second half of a back-to-back.

• Connor Brown missed a second consecutive game with an undisclosed injury. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said before the game that Brown is improving and remains day-to-day.

LOOK BACK
WHAT'S NEXT
The Devils return home to New Jersey to prepare to host the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night at Prudential Center. You can watch on MSGSN or listen on the Devils Hockey Network at 7:00 p.m. ET. 
