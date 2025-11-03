Devils Downed by Ducks | GAME STORY

ANAHEIM, CA - The opening twenty minutes in Anaheim were nothing short of frustrating for the New Jersey Devils, as a string of self-inflicted wounds spotted the Anaheim Ducks a 2-0 lead after the first period, in the Devils 4-1 loss on Sunday night.

For all that was even between the teams when it came to scoring chances, including Grade-A chances, New Jersey’s couldn’t break through the Ducks' netminder, Lukas Dostal, resulting in the ultimate difference.

Anaheim extended its lead in the second period with a Cutter Gauthier shot from the goal line, the puck slipping past Jake Allen from a sharp angle to make it 3-0.

The Devils finally solved Dostal in the third period when Jack Hughes buried a shot on a 2-on-1 rush with Dawson Mercer, who had just stepped out of the penalty box. Hughes snapped the puck past Dostal for his 10th goal of the season, giving New Jersey a much-needed spark as they tried to climb back into the game. The goal cut the Ducks' lead to 3-1.

Chris Krieder closed out the scoring for the Ducks with an empty-net goal.