BREAKING: Coyotes Announce Commitment to Win State Land Auction & Build Privately Funded Arena

For more information on the new arena and entertainment district, to view frequently asked questions, or to receive updates on the project, please visit our official arena page.

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona -- ̶̶ Following the release of a public land auction notice from the Arizona State Land Department for 110 acres of state-owned land at the Northwest corner of Scottsdale Road and the Loop 101 in the City of Phoenix, the Arizona Coyotes announced their commitment to win the auction and develop the land into an unrivaled sports, lifestyle and entertainment district without taxpayer funding.

The Arizona Coyotes hope to develop the first ever privately funded sports arena and entertainment district in the history of Arizona that will house the team for years to come. The historic state-of-the-art development would form a new epicenter for Valley lifestyle and entertainment with convenient access to major thoroughfares. In buying this parcel of land, the Coyotes will be funding public education across Arizona through the auction proceeds, and will unlock thousands of acres of land around the property by committing to more than $100 million worth of infrastructure improvements, that can be sold by the Arizona State Land Department at a later date.

“My family and I are committed to winning this land auction and building a transformative entertainment district that will not require taxpayer funding for the first time in Arizona history,” said Arizona Coyotes Chairman & Governor Alex Meruelo. “We will buy this land, build this development and finish a project that will incur the cost of more than $100 million in infrastructure improvements with no burden placed on taxpayers.”

The proposed arena would have 17,000 fixed seats for NHL games and capacity for roughly 1,500 additional temporary seats for non-hockey events. The Coyotes new home would also include a 150,000-square-foot practice facility and headquarters, a live music theater for 3,000 concertgoers, 400,000 square feet of retail and a multi-purpose watch party plaza equipped with a supersized screen for viewing events. Ensuring comfort for Coyotes fans, the main entertainment district would be fully covered by a 170,000-square-foot roof canopy extending from the arena to the theater.

The Coyotes development plans also include approximately 1,900 luxury residential units, 400,000 square feet of class-A office space, branded retail, dining, bars, farmer’s market, dog park, multiple parking structures and other gathering spaces, all with easy access to major thoroughfares along the desirable Phoenix-Scottsdale border.

“We are excited that the proceeds from our land auction bid will also generate revenues to fund local education throughout the state of Arizona and support the communities that have been so loyal to the Coyotes for many years,” said Meruelo. “Arizona is our home, and an incredible market where the Coyotes belong. This district would provide a beautiful home for the Arizona Coyotes for decades to come. Our loyal fans deserve this vibrant gathering place that would serve as a landmark to create lifelong memories.”

The proposed Coyotes development would create 10,800 new permanent jobs and generate $15.5 billion in new spending over the next 30 years. The project would generate $581 million in new tax revenues for the City of Phoenix and $232 million in new tax revenues for Maricopa County.

The Coyotes hope to transform one of the preeminent undeveloped parcels of state-owned land in the Valley into a privately funded lively community with no tax implications or financial obligations for the City of Phoenix, the County of Maricopa or the State of Arizona.

“We are thrilled by the prospects of building this historic development for Arizona Coyotes fans and fans in waiting,” said Coyotes President and CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez. “This is more than just an arena project – it is a best-in-class urban redevelopment project that would transform a perfectly located parcel of land into an Arizona landmark, and create a vibrant neighborhood for individuals to live, work and play.

“We are excited to continue to work with Gensler and AECOM Hunt, as we hope to convert our long-time vision into a reality for Phoenix,” said Gutierrez. “Their innovative designs and attention to every small detail make them the perfect partners as we seek to transform the Arizona skyline.”