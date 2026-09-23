Building Blue: Vilmer Alriksson Aims to Build His Game in Second Pro Season

The sophomore season of pro hockey can be a great launching pad for a young player. They have a basic understanding of what it takes to get through a pro season and can start building their game up to find success.

Growing has been easy for Vilmer Alriksson to this point in his life, and he feels confident about evolving his game in his second season with the Abbotsford Canucks. He spent the summer training hard and skated with a group that included William Nylander, David Pastrnak, Mika Zibanejad, and others before coming to Vancouver Canucks training camp.

“It’s the best pre-camp preparation,” said Alriksson about the group. “Coming into camp, I feel like I’m as ready as I can be.”

Alriksson played in 43 AHL games last season and felt he learned the most of his young hockey career. He began to realize the skills he needs to improve to succeed in the pro ranks, and he’ll focus on that this coming season.

“I felt like I had a good year where I developed every day, and I feel like this summer something clicked. I feel very good coming into camp,” said Alriksson. “I feel like I’m growing into my body and learning to use it correctly; it takes time.”

He spent his offseason working with skills and skating coaches on improving his balance, explosiveness, and stride power. Alriksson believes he has improved all those skills and is excited to see how he can look in his second season as a full-time pro.

Alriksson isn’t setting goals for himself this season but wants to stay focused on improving every day. He wants to control what he can control by working hard in the gym and in practice, and he hopes the work he puts in will pay off in games.

Last week was Alriksson’s fourth training camp with the Canucks, and he felt much more comfortable and confident than in past seasons.

He is continuing to learn how to use his 6’6“, 234-pound frame to his advantage at the pro ranks and feels like something clicked for him in the offseason. The 21-year-old worked hard with some talented players this summer and learned a lot during those workouts.

He wants to make an impact nightly this coming season, and now that he feels comfortable in the AHL and confident in his game, he expects to take another big step in his development and become the best pro he can be.