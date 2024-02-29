Looking for a Win in the Windy City

COLORADO AVALANCHE (36-19-5) VS CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS (15-39-5)

7:00 PM MDT | UNITED CENTER | WATCH: ESPN | LISTEN: 92.5 FM

Colorado heads to Chicago to play the third of their four matchups with the Blackhawks in the 2023-24 season. The Blackhawks have lost 13 of their last 15 games and are 11-15-4 at home. Colorado has a 10-8-2 record in its last 20 games and is 13-13-5 on the road this campaign.

Latest Results:

February 27, 2024 COL: 5 DAL: 1

February 25, 2024 DET: 3 CHI: 2 (OT)

DEFEATING DALLAS

The Avalanche defeated the Stars 5-1 on Tuesday night at Ball Arena. Colorado has won all three contests with Dallas this season, outscoring them 16-8. Rookie Logan Stankoven struck first for the Stars scoring one minute into the first period, but Colorado responded with five unanswered. Joel Kiviranta found the back of the net just 1:08 later and Mikko Rantanen tallied what would go on to be the game-winning goal a few minutes later. The Avalanche potted three in the second period thanks to Andrew Cogliano, Nathan MacKinnon and Artturi Lehkonen (power play). Alexandar Georgiev stopped 33-of-34 shots en route to his 31st win of the season, tying Thatcher Demko for the lead league.

AVS ACCOMPLISHMENTS

MacKinnon extended his season-opening home point streak to 29 games (23g/38a). It ranks sixth in NHL history regardless of start date. His assist on Rantanen’s goal was his 538th of his career, tying him with Peter Forsberg for the third-most in Avalanche/Nordiques history. The centerman also extended his point streak to seven games (3g/10a).

Cale Makar broke the franchise record for the most points by an Avalanche blueliner with 308. At 25-years-old, Makar sits at the top of the franchise leaderboard for defensemen in points, goals (78), game-winning goals (19), multi-point games (82), multi-assist games (47) and is tied for the most multi-goal games (8). He’s three helpers shy of climbing into first in assists among blueliners as well, a record Tyson Barrie holds with 232.

Rantanen goal was his 20th even-strength tally of the season, it is the fourth time in his career he’s reached that benchmark. The game-winning goal was also his seventh of the campaign, tying him for the fifth-most in the NHL this season.

Cogliano’s tally was his 13th against the Stars in his career. That is tied with the Coyotes for the highest total he’s posted against an NHL club.

Chris Wagner collected his first point of his current stint with the Avalanche with a helper on Cogliano’s goal.

HISTORY

The Avalanche/Nordiques own an all-time record of 78-57-9-8 against the Blackhawks. On the road, the Avs have a 35-34-3-4 tally against them. In its 15 most recent encounters with Chicago, Colorado has posted a 11-3-1 clip. The Avalanche picked up a victory at home in their first matchup on Oct. 19 and fell to Chicago at United Center on Dec. 19.

STATS TO KNOW

Mikko Rantanen has 31 points (10g/21a) in 23 games versus Chicago in his career. This includes two four-point games, one on Nov. 30, 2019 and the other on Oct. 12, 2022.

Nathan MacKinnon averages one point-per-game against the Blackhawks, accumulating 38 (12g/26a) in 38 outings in his career.

Alexandar Georgiev has only one loss against Chicago in his career. Boasting a record of 5-1-0 in six games, he has a goals-against average of 1.51 and a save percentage of .934 against them.

BLACKHAWK BACKSLIDE

On Sunday, Chicago fell to Detroit 3-2 in overtime at the United Center. The Blackhawks hosted former player Patrick Kane, who played the first 16 seasons of his career with Chicago. Connor Bedard picked up an assist, matching Kane for the fourth-fewest games to 40 NHL points by a rookie in franchise history. After a tied game 2-2 at the end of the third, Kane found the back of the net for the game-winning goal against his former team.

CHICAGO COMMENDATIONS

Connor Bedard leads the 2023-24 rookies in points, picking up 40 (17g/23a) in 45 games.

The centerman also leads the Blackhawks in points and is tied for first in both goals and assists with Jason Dickinson and Philipp Kurashev.

Seth Jones has averaged the third-highest time on ice per game of any NHL skater at 25:51 per game.

NUMBERS GAME

13

Makar is tied with Drew Doughty for the third-most goals by a defenseman this season at 13.

3.65

Colorado ranks second among all NHL teams in goals for per game, averaging 3.65, trailing only Toronto at 3.66.

5

Rantanen is five goals away from taking sole possession of the fifth-most goals by a Finnish born player in NHL history (Saku Koivu-255).

QUOTE(S) THAT LEFT A MARK

“Obviously, they were on a back-to-back, and we wanted to take advantage of that as much as we could. They scored first, we were able to respond pretty quickly, and I thought, all parts of our game were good tonight. That's a good team. We're fighting with them and we're fighting with Winnipeg. These are important points. That was a really huge game for us. We really want to catch them.”

Colorado LW Andrew Cogliano on Tuesday’s Game Against Dallas