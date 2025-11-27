Devils Make Quick Trip to Buffalo | PREVIEW
NEW JERSEY DEVILS (15-7-1) vs. BUFFALO SABRES (9-10-4)
New Jersey heads to Buffalo to take on the Sabres at KeyBank Center.
Read below for your game preview presented by Window Works and check back for the pre-game story.
GAME DAY VIDEO
Devils Download: Coming after morning skate.
Devils Pre-Game Interviews: Coming after morning skate.
SHELDON KEEFE AVAILABILITY RECAP
BUFFALO, NY. - Check back following Sheldon Keefe's media availability skate around 12:30 p.m. ET.
THE SCOOP
The Devils head into Buffalo after a two-game stretch where they continued to build on their home dominance with victories against the Detroit Red Wings and St. Louis Blues. The game against the Sabres is the only away game for the club over the stretch of seven games leading into next weekend. New Jersey has been dominant at home with a 9-0-1 record, but head into Buffalo with a three-game losing streak on the road, having lots both games in Florida and in Philadelphia last week. The Devils away record currently stands at 6-7-0.
Heading into Thanksgiving, the Devils sit atop the Eastern Conference standings with their 31 points and rank third in the league behind the Colorado Avalanche and Dallas Stars.
Both Nico Hischier and Timo Meier are starting to heat up, both players on three-game goal scoring streaks as they continue to carry the offensive load for the team. In net, Jacob Markstrom has started the past two games and has posted victories in both, and has three wins in his last four starts.
The Buffalo Sabres will likely be happy to return to their home rink against the Devils, where they have an 8-4-2 record, a far cry from their 1-6-2 record on the road this season. The Sabres are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games and have just nine wins on the season to sit last in the Eastern Conference with 22 points.
Over the past two weeks, the Sabres have gone 4–3–1, averaging 3.25 goals per game while allowing 3.13, a slight uptick in overall goal differential compared to earlier stretches of the season.
The Sabres have been putting up 32+ shots against their opponents in five of their last eight games, while defenseman Rasmus Dahlin has been a force to reckon with on the Sabres' power play over the last two weeks with eight man-advantage assists.
WHO’S HOT
Devils: Don't look now but here come the Swiss forwards, both heating up! Nico Hischier has nine points in his last five games and is on a stretch of five goals in his last five games, including four goals in his last three games, while Timo Meier is on a streak of his own with goals in three straight games. and five points in his last three games.
Sabres: Forward Jason Zucker has six points in his last three games with two goals and five assists, including a three-point night against Chicago where he scored a goal and two assists.
INJURIES
Devils:
Dadonov (undisclosed)
J. Hughes (finger)
Pesce (upper-body)
Kovacevic (knee)
McLaughlin (undisclosed)
MacEwen (upper body)
Sabres:
Norris (upper body)
Kesserling (undisclosed)
Kulich (blood clot)
REGULAR-SEASON RESULTS
- Nov. 28 at Buffalo
- Dec. 21 vs Buffalo
- Feb. 25 vs Buffalo
STATS LEADERS
DEVILS
SABRES
Goals
J. Hughes, 10
Thompson, 12
Assists
Bratt, 17
Dahlin, 15
Points
Bratt, 22
Thompson, Tuch, 21
GAME NOTES
- Timo Meier scored the Devils first goal for the third consecutive game agianst the Blues. He now leads the league in first-goals scored for a team with six.
- Simon Nemec joined teammate Luke Hughes (2) as the second defenseman in franchise history with multiple overtime winners before age 22.
- The Sabres lost to the Penguins on Wednesday night and had five shots on goal in the first 34:22 before recording 26 in the final 25:38.
- Tage Thompson did not score against the Penguins, and had a goal streak end at six games.