Washington Capitals to Celebrate Youth Hockey Weekend from Oct. 31-Nov. 1

ARLINGTON, Va. - The Washington Capitals will celebrate Youth Hockey Weekend from Oct. 31-Nov. 1, highlighted by Youth Hockey Day presented by GEICO on Sunday, Nov. 1, when the Capitals host the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena at 3:30pm. Fans can purchase tickets through this link.

The weekend’s festivities celebrate and spotlight the Capitals’ array of on- and off-ice programming designed to engage youth from across the Washington, D.C., region with hockey. The Capitals offer more than 30 ways to play hockey through on- and off-ice programming for participants age four and above, and nearly 30,000 individuals have participated in a Caps Youth Hockey event since 2018. To date, the Capitals have refurbished or built 14 outdoor street/inline hockey rinks across Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C. and West Virginia to further encourage participation in hockey.

According to USA Hockey, there has been significant growth in hockey participation in the Washington, D.C., area since Alex Ovechkin was drafted. The total number of USA Hockey-registered youth and adult players in D.C. has climbed by more than 220 percent from 2005-06 through 2025-26. The total number of USA Hockey-registered girls and women players across D.C., Maryland and Virginia has also increased by 225 percent over that period. Additionally, the Southeastern District (comprised of D.C., Maryland and Virginia, as well as nine other states) ranked No. 1 in registration for the 2025-26 season.

For more information on Caps Youth Hockey programming, visit CapsYouthHockey.com.

Highlights of the Capitals’ celebration of youth hockey include:

Saturday, Oct. 31 – Open Capitals Practice | MedStar Capitals Iceplex

Youth hockey players are encouraged to watch the Capitals practice at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Saturday, Oct. 31. Any attendee who does so while wearing their youth hockey jersey will receive an exclusive Capitals-themed prize while supplies last.

Saturday, Oct. 31 – Youth Hockey Clinics | MedStar Capitals Iceplex

The Capitals will host an ALL CAPS ALL HER (ACAH) clinic and a co-ed youth hockey clinic at MedStar Capitals Iceplex on Saturday, Oct. 31. Led by Caps Youth Hockey program instructors and ambassadors, the clinics will focus on development and competitive games. They will also feature special guest appearances and instruction from Capitals alumni Mike Green, Brent Johnson, Craig Laughlin and Paul Mulvey.

The ACAH platform aims to provide access to hockey and elevate the game in the Washington, D.C., area, while recognizing players, coaches, parents, advocates and leaders in the community. Since the platform’s launch in 2021, ACAH programs and events have engaged over 5,000 players with the sport of hockey. Click here for more information on the platform.

Sunday, Nov. 1 – Youth Hockey Day presented by GEICO | Capital One Arena

The Capitals will celebrate Youth Hockey Day presented by GEICO on Sunday, Nov. 1, when the team hosts the Minnesota Wild at Capital One Arena at 3:30 p.m.

Player Arrivals: Select youth hockey players from throughout the region will walk with Capitals players during pre-game arrivals. Each Capitals player will be paired with a local youth player, with both wearing the youth player’s team jersey.

The youth players will represent the following programs and teams: ALL CAPS ALL HER, the Capitals Rising Stars Academy, Future Caps Learn to Play presented by World Wide Technology, the Fauquier Dragons, Fredericksburg Phantoms, Madison Wildfire, NOVA Blades, Richmond Renegades and Winchester Revolution from the Capitals Inline Hockey League presented by Dunkin’ and the NOVA Cool Cats from the American Special Hockey Association, as well as the Ashburn Xtreme, Bowie Bruins, Caps Academy, Montgomery Youth Hockey Association, Navy Youth Hockey, Potomac Lady Patriots, Reston Raiders, The St. James, Tucker Road Ducks and Washington Pride.

Bench Buddies: Six youth hockey players from ALL CAPS ALL HER, Future Caps Learn to Play presented by World Wide Technology and the Capitals Rising Stars Academy will watch warmups on the Capitals bench.

Starting Lineups: Six players from Future Caps Learn to Play presented by World Wide Technology will take to the ice with the Capitals starting lineup. A youth hockey player will also read the team’s starting lineup with PA announcer Wes Johnson.

In-Game Elements: In-arena entertainment and social content throughout the afternoon will highlight Caps Youth Hockey programming. Two local youth referees will also meet that night’s NHL referees before joining them on the ice for the national anthem, and the second intermission will feature a relay race presented by GEICO with players from two local youth hockey programs.

Additionally, the Capitals partner with GEICO on the Street Caps Learn to Play program and Capitals Street Hockey League. Street Caps Learn to Play brings free street hockey clinics to youth players, while the Capitals Street Hockey League gives those young players an opportunity to continue their hockey journey through organized practices and games. GEICO strives to support the game at not only the NHL level, but also at the grassroots level by giving kids an affordable way to explore the sport for the first time.

As a supporter of youth hockey, GEICO reinforces its commitment to growing the game in the community, helping remove barriers to entry and creating both the initial spark and a sustained way for kids and families to connect with the sport. Through these programs, GEICO helps create transformative experiences that give young players and their families the opportunity to become lifelong fans of the game.