Game Notes: Canucks vs. Sabres

CANUCKS VS SABRES

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, MSG-Buffalo

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of two meetings between the Canucks and Sabres this season: Nov. 29 (road, 4-3 OTW) and Jan. 21 (home).

Vancouver is 59-49-19-4 all-time against Buffalo, including a 34-19-11-1 record at home.

The Canucks are 7-2-1 in their last 10 games against the Sabres (4-1-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Buffalo with 23 points (9-14-23) in 28 games.

In 28 career games against the Sabres, Jake DeBrusk has 19 points (7-12-19).

Conor Garland has 10 points (5-5-10) in 10 career games against Buffalo.

In 12 career games against the Sabres, Brock Boeser has nine points (3-6-9).

Thatcher Demko is 3-2-1 with a 3.14 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage in six career starts against

Kevin Lankinen holds a record of 1-1-0 with a 4.40 goals-against average and an .873 save percentage in two career appearances against the Sabres.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 13 points (5-8-13) in his last nine games. Hughes leads all defenceman in assists (38) and points per game (1.22).

Jake DeBrusk has seven points (2-5-7) in his last five games against the Sabres.

Elias Pettersson has six points (3-3-6) in his last four games against Buffalo.

J.T. Miller has five points (2-3-5) in his last five games against the Sabres.

Conor Garland recorded three points (2-1-3), including the overtime winner on Nov. 29/24 at BUF.

LAST MEETING – NOV. 29/24: VAN 4 at BUF 3 (OT)

Bowen Byram opened the scoring with just under two-and-a-half minutes remaining in the first…Jake DeBrusk evened the contest with under two minutes remaining in the second…Pius Suter and Brock Boeser had the assists…Conor Garland gave the Canucks the lead at 5:15 of the third…Boeser and Quinn Hughes were credited with the assists…Suter gave Vancouver a two-goal lead less than four minutes later…Garland had the only assist…Dylan Cozens and Alex Tuch scored in the second half of the third to bring the game even…Garland scored the overtime winner with 1:01 remaining in the extra frame…Hughes and Elias Pettersson were awarded the assists…Garland had six shots…Aatu Räty had four hits…Erik Brännström and Tyler Myers blocked four shots each…Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS