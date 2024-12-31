Game Notes: Canucks at Flames

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 28/24: VAN 4 vs SEA 5 (OT)

Brock Boeser opened the scoring with just under four minutes remaining in the first…Jake DeBrusk and J.T. Miller had the helpers…Matty Beniers brought Seattle even early in the second…Conor Garland gave Vancouver a 2-1 lead just past the eight-and-a-half minute mark of the second…Teddy Blueger and Carson Soucy had the assists…Boeser scored his second of the game with under five minutes remaining in the second…Soucy and Danton Heinen were credited with the assists…Jake DeBrusk extended Vancouver’s lead to three just over three minutes into the third…Miller and Derek Forbort were awarded the assists…Jaden Schwartz scored twice and Vince Dunn added another in the third to bring the game even…Dunn scored the overtime winner 2:15 into the extra frame…DeBrusk had four shots…Kiefer Sherwood had five hits…Noah Juulsen blocked five shots…Thatcher Demko made 24 saves.

LAST 5 – vs CALGARY

Nov. 12/24: VAN 3 vs CGY 1

vs CGY 1 Oct. 9/24: VAN 5 vs CGY 6 (OT)

Apr. 16/24: VAN 4 vs CGY 1

vs CGY 1 Mar. 23/24: VAN 4 vs CGY 2

vs CGY 2 Dec. 2/23: VAN 4 at CGY 3

BOES-T IN CLASS

Scoring two goals on Dec. 28/24 vs SEA, Brock Boeser recorded the 31st multi-goal game of his career, good for sixth in franchise history.

recorded the 31st multi-goal game of his career, good for sixth in franchise history. Opening the scoring on Dec. 28.24 vs SEA, Brock Boeser passed Bo Horvat for the eighth-most power play goals in franchise history (68).

passed Bo Horvat for the eighth-most power play goals in franchise history (68). With his two-goal performance on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser became the seventh player in Canucks history to have 30 or more multi-goal games.

became the seventh player in Canucks history to have 30 or more multi-goal games. By scoring the game-tying goal with 4:50 remaining in regulation on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation (7). Elias Pettersson and Markus Naslund lead the list (8).

tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation (7). Elias Pettersson and Markus Naslund lead the list (8). Scoring a goal in his 500th career game on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Brock Boeser became the 14th player in Canucks history to score a goal in his 500th career game.

became the 14th player in Canucks history to score a goal in his 500th career game. Recording a goal and an assist on Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser reached the 400-point mark in his career, becoming the 15th player in Canucks history to record at least 400 points with the franchise. He also became the 10th player from the 2015 draft class to hit the milestone.

JAKE ‘N BAKE

Thanks to a goal on Dec. 28/24 vs SEA, Jake DeBrusk now has 16 goals since November 2, tied for the second-most in the NHL.

now has 16 goals since November 2, tied for the second-most in the NHL. Recording his second career hat-trick on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Jake DeBrusk became the eighth player in Canucks history to finish a regular-season hat-trick with an overtime goal.

QUINN-TASTIC

With two assists on Dec. 23/24 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes now has 324 career assists in 399 games. The only defencemen with more assists prior to their 400th career game are Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey.

now has 324 career assists in 399 games. The only defencemen with more assists prior to their 400th career game are Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey. Recording two assists on Dec. 23/24 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes now has 75 career multi-assist games, the fifth most in franchise history.

now has 75 career multi-assist games, the fifth most in franchise history. Scoring a goal and adding two assists on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Quinn Hughes tied the franchise record (set by himself in 2023.24) for the fewest games to 40 points in a season by a defenceman (33 games). He also became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to accomplish this feat multiple times, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Brian Leetch, Randy Carlyle, and Steve Duchesne.

tied the franchise record (set by himself in 2023.24) for the fewest games to 40 points in a season by a defenceman (33 games). He also became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to accomplish this feat multiple times, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Brian Leetch, Randy Carlyle, and Steve Duchesne. Recording two assists on Dec. 18/24 at UTA, Quinn Hughes reached the 70-assist mark in 2024, becoming the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record multiple calendar years with at least 70 assists, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby, Orr, Ray Bourque, and Brian Leetch.

reached the 70-assist mark in 2024, becoming the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record multiple calendar years with at least 70 assists, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby, Orr, Ray Bourque, and Brian Leetch. With an assist on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Quinn Hughes now has 28 assists through 30 games this season, tied for the third-most assists through 30 games in a season in franchise history.

now has 28 assists through 30 games this season, tied for the third-most assists through 30 games in a season in franchise history. Recording two assists on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Quinn Hughes now has 81 points since the start of 2024, and became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to record consecutive calendar years with at least 80 points.

now has 81 points since the start of 2024, and became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to record consecutive calendar years with at least 80 points. Scoring his seventh goal of the season on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes now has 50 in his career, passing Adrian Aucoin for the 10th most in franchise history.

now has 50 in his career, passing Adrian Aucoin for the 10th most in franchise history. Putting home the 50th goal of his career on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes became both the second fastest defenceman to 50 goals with the franchise and second youngest to 50 goals with the Canucks, behind Rick Lanz in both instances.

became both the second fastest defenceman to 50 goals with the franchise and second youngest to 50 goals with the Canucks, behind Rick Lanz in both instances. With two assists on Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes reached the 30-point mark in just his 25th game, the second-fewest number of games to do so in franchise history, trailing only himself (19 games, 2023.24).

reached the 30-point mark in just his 25th game, the second-fewest number of games to do so in franchise history, trailing only himself (19 games, 2023.24). Chipping in with two assists on Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes joined Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, and Nathan MacKinnon as the only players with 100 or more assists since the start of the 2023.24 season.

joined Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, and Nathan MacKinnon as the only players with 100 or more assists since the start of the 2023.24 season. Recording a league-leading nine points (1-8-9) in four games from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, Quinn Hughes was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week.

was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. With three assists on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Quinn Hughes passed Alex Edler for the most assists by a defenceman in franchise history (313).

passed Alex Edler for the most assists by a defenceman in franchise history (313). By recording three assists on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Quinn Hughes passed Roman Josi for the second-most three-point games by a defenceman since the start of the 2019.20 season (30, now 31). Cale Makar tops the list (33).

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING