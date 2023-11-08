9-2-1 Canucks Are Building Confidence But Staying Humble As The Road Ahead Is Long

It is officially the best start through a dozen games in Vancouver Canucks history.

While some teams might celebrate, the Canucks aren’t satisfied. The road ahead is long – and they’ve got work to do.

That road’s next three stops take us out east as the Canucks will play three games in four nights, beginning with the Ottawa Senators on Thursday, followed by the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday, and wrapping up the three-game road trip Sunday in Montreal with a match against the Canadiens.

Currently sitting second in the Pacific Division, with a 9-2-1 record, the Canucks are developing their identity while they build a culture where each and every shift requires a balance of effort and efficiency.

“Everybody is buying into that identity,” said head coach Rick Tocchet in Tuesday’s post-game availability. “Our puck management last year was, I would say average, and I think we’ve really worked on it this year… All the great teams, teams that win consistently, are really good at game management and that’s something we’re always striving for every game.”

The Canucks’ investment in structure and being hard to play against is helping players like Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson thrive both offensively and defensively.

Hughes was named NHL Player of the Week last week and now has 12 points over his last four games.

Yes, you read that right -- 12 points in his last four games.