AVALANCHE AGREES TO TERMS WITH TATAR

Veteran Forward Scored 20 Goals With Devils Last Season

DENVER – The Colorado Avalanche Hockey Club announced today that the organization has agreed to terms with forward Tomas Tatar on a one-year contract for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Tatar, 32, recorded 20 goals and 28 assists for 48 points while appearing in all 82 games for the New Jersey Devils last season. He led the team and finished fifth in the NHL with a +41 plus/minus rating, becoming only the second player in franchise history to score 20 or more goals with a +40 rating or better in a single season (Patrik Elias, 2000-01). One of four Devils to appear in every regular-season game, Tatar finished sixth on the team in both points and goals, reaching the 20-goal mark for the seventh time in his career. He went on to skate in all 12 of New Jersey’s playoff contests, recording one goal (1g/0a).

“Tomas has been a consistent, productive player throughout his NHL career,” said Avalanche General Manager Chris MacFarland. “He is a veteran winger who brings scoring depth to our middle six and can contribute at both ends of the ice. We are excited to have him under contract for this season.”

Selected by Detroit in the second round (60th overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft, Tatar has recorded 211 goals and 455 points (211g/244a) in 783 career NHL games. He has also dressed in 52 career playoff contests, recording 13 points (7g/6a). Tatar has appeared in over 80 games six different times, including four seasons in which he skated in all 82 outings.

Tatar made his NHL debut with the Red Wings on Dec. 31, 2010 and spent his first six-plus years with Detroit from 2010-18. He led the Wings with a career-high 29 goals in 2014-15, which started a run of six straight 20-goal seasons. Acquired by the Vegas Golden Knights on Feb. 26, 2018, Tatar finished the 2017-18 campaign with Vegas before being dealt to Montreal later that year (Sept. 10, 2018). The Ilava, Slovakia, native recorded 25 goals and 58 points his first season with the Canadiens in 2018-19 and followed that up with a career-high 61-point campaign with the Habs in 2019-20. Tatar signed with New Jersey as a free agent on Aug. 5, 2021 and has spent the last two seasons with the Devils.

In 2012-13, Tatar won the American Hockey League’s Jack A. Butterfield Trophy as playoff MVP after leading Grand Rapids to the Calder Cup championship. He paced all skaters with 16 goals and finished second in the league with 21 points (16g/5a) in 24 games that spring. Before coming to North America, the left winger spent time in the HK Dukla Trencin and HK Dubnica programs in Slovakia.

Internationally, Tatar has represented his nation at six IIHF World Championships (2010, 2012, 2014, 2015, 2019, 2022), two IIHF World Junior Championships (2009, 2010) as well as the 2014 Winter Olympic Games and the 2016 World Cup of Hockey. He helped Slovkia win the silver medal at the 2012 IIHF World Championship in Helsinki/Stockholm.