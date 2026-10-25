Next video in

TBL at UTA | Recap

Game-changing highlights from the matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Utah Mammoth

More Utah Mammoth Video

PRACTICE: André Tourigny 10.25.26

Head coach André Tourigny following Utah's practice on Sunday

POST-GAME: André Tourigny 10.24.26

Head coach André Tourigny following Utah's overtime win against Tampa Bay

POST-GAME: Dmitri Simashev 10.24.26

Dmitri Simashev following his first two career NHL goals in Utah's overtime win over Tampa Bay

POST-GAME: Anders Lee 10.24.26

Anders Lee following Utah's overtime win against Tampa Bay

TBL at UTA | Recap

TBL at UTA | Recap

TBL@UTA: Simashev scores goal against Dennis Hildeby

TBL@UTA: Simashev scores goal against Dennis Hildeby

TBL@UTA: Simashev scores goal against Dennis Hildeby

TBL@UTA: Simashev scores goal against Dennis Hildeby

TBL@UTA: Lee scores goal against Dennis Hildeby

TBL@UTA: Lee scores goal against Dennis Hildeby

TBL@UTA: Guenther scores PPG against Dennis Hildeby

TBL@UTA: Guenther scores PPG against Dennis Hildeby

TBL@UTA: Yamamoto scores goal against Dennis Hildeby

TBL@UTA: Yamamoto scores goal against Dennis Hildeby

TUSK TALK: Execution and Efficiency

Strong execution will lead to an efficient effort for the Utah Mammoth. More on Tusk Talk!

PRE-GAME: André Tourigny 10.24.26

Head coach André Tourigny ahead of Utah's game against Tampa Bay

PRE-GAME: Mikhail Sergachev 10.24.26

Defenseman Mikhail Sergachev following morning skate

PRE-GAME: Artem Duda 10.24.26

Artem Duda discussed his new contract and his growth

POST-GAME: André Tourigny 10.22.26

Head coach André Tourigny following Utah's loss in Seattle

POST-GAME: Logan Cooley 10.22/26

Logan Cooley following Utah's loss in Seattle

UTA at SEA | Recap

UTA at SEA | Recap

UTA@SEA: Cooley scores goal against Philipp Grubauer

UTA@SEA: Cooley scores goal against Philipp Grubauer

UTA@SEA: Cooley scores PPG against Philipp Grubauer

UTA@SEA: Cooley scores PPG against Philipp Grubauer

UTA@SEA: Trocheck scores PPG against Philipp Grubauer

UTA@SEA: Trocheck scores PPG against Philipp Grubauer