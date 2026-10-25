TBL at UTA | Recap

PRACTICE: André Tourigny 10.25.26
Head coach André Tourigny following Utah's practice on Sunday
Game-changing highlights from the matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Utah Mammoth
Head coach André Tourigny following Utah's overtime win against Tampa Bay
Dmitri Simashev following his first two career NHL goals in Utah's overtime win over Tampa Bay
TBL@UTA: Simashev scores goal against Dennis Hildeby
TBL@UTA: Simashev scores goal against Dennis Hildeby
TBL@UTA: Guenther scores PPG against Dennis Hildeby
TBL@UTA: Yamamoto scores goal against Dennis Hildeby
Strong execution will lead to an efficient effort for the Utah Mammoth. More on Tusk Talk!
UTA@SEA: Cooley scores goal against Philipp Grubauer
UTA@SEA: Cooley scores PPG against Philipp Grubauer