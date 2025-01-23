Nuts & Bolts: Second back-to-back of the trip opens in Chicago

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.

When: Friday, January 24 - 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: United Center - Chicago, IL

TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network

Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7

Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com

Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)

Forwards

Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov

Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Mikey Eyssimont

Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Conor Geekie

Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson

Defensemen

Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh

Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier

Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix

Goaltenders

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Jonas Johansson

Friday's Matchup

The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Chicago Blackhawks twice in the next five days, beginning with a trip to United Center this Friday...The two games are the team’s only matchups this season... The Lightning are 35-16-9 all-time against the Blackhawks, including 16-10-5 on the road...The Bolts finished the 2023-24 season with a 1-1-0 record against Chicago, losing a Nov. 9 game at home by a 5-3 score before winning the Nov. 16 rematch by a 4-2 score behind a three-point night from Brayden Point...Point led the Lightning in scoring for the season series with 1-3—4...Victor Hedman had 1-2—3 in two games against the Blackhawks, as did defenseman Mikhail Sergachev... Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel each had two points in the season series...Stamkos is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader against Chicago with 17-17—34 in 29 games. Hedman is second with 7-26—33 in 30 games, while Point is third with 12-17—29 in 21 games...Jonas Johansson started both games against Chicago last season, going 1-1-0 with an .837 save percentage...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-0-0 in his NHL career against the Blackhawks, stopping 372 of 400 shots for a .930 save percentage. He has one shutout in 13 starts against Chicago.

The Road Ahead

Saturday, January 25 at Detroit Red Wings

Tuesday, January 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks

Thursday, January 30 vs. Los Angeles Kings