Nuts & Bolts: Second back-to-back of the trip opens in Chicago

Everything you need to know ahead of Tampa Bay's matchup against the Chicago Blackhawks on Friday.
When: Friday, January 24 - 8:00 p.m. ET
Where: United Center - Chicago, IL
TV coverage: FanDuel Sports Network
Radio coverage: 102.5 MHz-FM, Lightning Radio 24/7
Stream: FanDuelSportsNetwork.com
Lines from Tuesday's Game (subject to change)
Forwards
Brandon Hagel - Anthony Cirelli - Nikita Kucherov
Jake Guentzel - Brayden Point - Mikey Eyssimont
Zemgus Girgensons - Nick Paul - Conor Geekie
Mitchell Chaffee - Luke Glendening - Cam Atkinson
Defensemen
Victor Hedman - Darren Raddysh
Ryan McDonagh - Max Crozier
Emil Lilleberg - Nick Perbix
Goaltenders
Andrei Vasilevskiy
Jonas Johansson
Friday's Matchup
The Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Chicago Blackhawks twice in the next five days, beginning with a trip to United Center this Friday...The two games are the team’s only matchups this season... The Lightning are 35-16-9 all-time against the Blackhawks, including 16-10-5 on the road...The Bolts finished the 2023-24 season with a 1-1-0 record against Chicago, losing a Nov. 9 game at home by a 5-3 score before winning the Nov. 16 rematch by a 4-2 score behind a three-point night from Brayden Point...Point led the Lightning in scoring for the season series with 1-3—4...Victor Hedman had 1-2—3 in two games against the Blackhawks, as did defenseman Mikhail Sergachev... Steven Stamkos, Nikita Kucherov, Anthony Cirelli and Brandon Hagel each had two points in the season series...Stamkos is the franchise’s all-time scoring leader against Chicago with 17-17—34 in 29 games. Hedman is second with 7-26—33 in 30 games, while Point is third with 12-17—29 in 21 games...Jonas Johansson started both games against Chicago last season, going 1-1-0 with an .837 save percentage...Andrei Vasilevskiy is 13-0-0 in his NHL career against the Blackhawks, stopping 372 of 400 shots for a .930 save percentage. He has one shutout in 13 starts against Chicago.
Tampa Bay Sports Item of the Game
2025 Gasparilla Collection
The Road Ahead
Saturday, January 25 at Detroit Red Wings
Tuesday, January 28 vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Thursday, January 30 vs. Los Angeles Kings