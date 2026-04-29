Utah Hosts Vegas for Game 4

THE DETAILS
WHO: Vegas (2-2) vs Utah (2-2)
WHEN: Apr. 29, 2026 – 8:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
TV: TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Mammoth have a 2-1 series lead over the Golden Knights
WHO: Vegas (2-2) vs Utah (2-2)
WHEN: Apr. 29, 2026 – 8:00 p.m. MT
WHERE: T-Mobile Arena
TV: TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Utah16, Mammoth+
RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App
The Series So Far
Series Recaps
Storylines Surrounding the Teams
Utah
Vegas
By the Numbers
Upcoming Schedule
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