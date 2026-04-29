Utah Hosts Vegas for Game 4

The Mammoth have a 2-1 series lead over the Golden Knights

GamePreviewWEB 4.29.26
By Catherine Bogart
@CatherineBogart

THE DETAILS

WHO: Vegas (2-2) vs Utah (2-2)

WHEN: Apr. 29, 2026 – 8:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: T-Mobile Arena

TV: TNT, truTV, HBO Max, Utah16, Mammoth+

RADIO: Mammoth App, NHL App, NHL.com, KSL Sports Zone (97.5FM/1280AM), KSL Sports App

MORNING SKATE NOTES

  • Check Back After Morning Skate

THE PREVIEW

The Series So Far

  • Entering Game 5, the series is tied. Vegas won the first game (4-2) and most recent game (5-4, OT) while Utah won the second (3-2) and the third games (4-2).
  • There will be at least six games in this series based on how the week is progressing.

Series Recaps

Storylines Surrounding the Teams

Utah

  • Utah rallied back from a 3-0 deficit in Sunday’s game; however, the Mammoth fell in overtime, 5-4. Nick Schmaltz, Ian Cole, Michael Carcone, and Clayton Keller all scored for the Mammoth in the loss. Each one of Utah’s goal scorers contributed their first tally in the series. In addition, Mikhail Sergachev recorded three assists while Lawson Crouse, Sean Durzi, Dylan Guenther, and Schmaltz all had one helper each.
  • Utah has four players with two goals through the first four games: Logan Cooley, Lawson Crouse, MacKenzie Weegar, and Dylan Guenther. The Mammoth have eight skaters with one goal.
  • Kailer Yamamoto and Sergachev are tied for the team lead with three assists while five skaters have two helpers through the first four games.
  • Karel Vejmelka has played all four games of the series. He has a 2.80 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He stopped 31 of the 36 shots he faced in Game 4 and finished the game with a .861 save percentage.
  • Game 6 will be at the Delta Center on Friday! To learn more about what’s going on surrounding game days at the Delta Center, click here!

Vegas

  • Vegas tied the series in Game 4 with a 5-4 overtime win at the Delta Center. Brett Howden scored twice in the win while Pavel Dorofeyev, Cole Smith, and Shea Theodore also added a goal each.
  • Ivan Barbashev, Mark Stone, Nic Dowd, and Howden have each scored twice in the 2026 playoffs, while four other players have scored once. 
  • Jack Eichel’s five assists lead the Golden Knights while Noah Hanifin’s four helpers are second on the team. Vegas has 11 players with at least one assist in the first four games of the First Round.
  • Carter Hart has played all four of Vegas’ games. He has a 3.08 goals-against average and a .886 save percentage. In his most recent game, Hart stopped 27 of the 31 shots he faced, and finished the night with a .871 save percentage.

By the Numbers

  • 57: How many hits Utah recorded in Game 4. It’s the most hits in a single game in franchise history (regular season and postseason).
  • 9: Vegas has nine players with multiple points in the First Round: Sissons, C. Smith, Stone, Marner, Dowd, Hanifin, Barbashev, Eichel, and Howden.
  • 10: Utah has 10 players with multiple points in the First Round: Cooley, Crouse, Keller, Schmaltz, Durzi, Cole, Weegar, Guenther, Yamamoto, and Sergachev.
  • 33:52: Shea Theodore’s ice time in Game 4. He led all of Vegas’ skaters and he scored the game-winner in overtime.
  • 30:32: Mikhail Sergachev’s ice time in Game 4. He led all Mammoth skaters and recorded his first three points in the First Round on Sunday night (3A).

Upcoming Schedule

  • Apr. 29: UTA vs VGK
  • May 1: VGK vs UTA
  • May 3: UTA vs VGK – TBD

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