Game Preview, 11/5: Utah Hockey Club vs. Winnipeg Jets

WHEN: 7:00 p.m. MT

WHERE: Canada Life Centre - Winnipeg, Manitoba

TV: SEG+, UtahHC+, Utah 16 | RADIO: KSL NewsRadio 1160 AM, NHL App

The Utah Hockey Club (5-4-3) squares up with the NHL-leading Winnipeg Jets (11-1-0) tonight in downtown Winnipeg. Utah has earned three out of a possible four standings points in its last two games, and Winnipeg is the hottest team in the league to start the season with 22 points.

ONE-TIMERS

Utah has played more overtime games than any team this season with six.

Utah fell 4-3 in overtime on Saturday against the Vegas Golden Knights.

Tonight marks the second straight game that Utah will face one of the top two offenses in the NHL.

Captain Clayton Keller has points in four straight games (2G, 2A).

Alexander Kerfoot has goals in back-to-back games (2G, 0A).

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

The Jets won their first eight games of the season before falling 6-4 to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 28. Winnipeg leads the league in scoring and averages 4.92 goals per game. Special teams fuels the Jets’ attack with a power-play conversion rate of 44.1%- the best in the NHL. If you want to beat Winnipeg, you not only must keep pace with them, but you must find a way to score past goaltender Connor Hellebuyck. Hellebuyck is the reigning Vezina Trophy winner as last season’s top NHL goaltender, and his 2.33 goals-against average and .917 save percentage both rank within the league’s top 10 to start this season.

WHO TO WATCH

UTAH: #15 ALEXANDER KERFOOT - Kerfoot has scored his first two goals of the season in Utah’s last two games. His most recent marker tied Saturday’s game against Vegas at 3-3 in the third period and helped Utah secure a point in overtime. Kerfoot has potted double-digit goals in each of his last three seasons.

WINNIPEG: #81 KYLE CONNOR - Connor has points in all 12 games to start the season (9G, 10A) and ranks seventh in league scoring. His nine goals are tied for the fifth most in the NHL.

LOOK BACK

Utah grabbed a point in a 4-3 overtime loss on Saturday against the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Logan Cooley scored on Utah’s first shot of the game in the first period, Ian Cole added his first of the year, and Alexander Kerfoot tied the game in the third frame. Brett Howden supplied the game-winner for Vegas in overtime. Goaltender Connor Ingram stopped 31 of 35.