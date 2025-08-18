Vegas Golden Knights Single-Game Regular-Season Tickets On Sale August 20

VEGAS (August 18, 2025) – The Vegas Golden Knights announced today, August 18, that single-game tickets for the 2025-26 regular-season home games at T-Mobile Arena will go on sale on Wednesday, August 20, at 10 a.m. PT at this link.

Additionally, the Vegas Golden Knights have announced the schedule for the 2025-26 Theme Knights at T-Mobile Arena, which features the new additions of Kids Day and Mental Health Knight.

Regular season festivities begin on Opening Knight, Wednesday, October 8, against the Los Angeles Kings. Opening Knight, the Gold Carpet, and the Road to Puck Drop are presented by Naqvi Injury Law.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS 2025-26 THEME KNIGHTS

Opening Knight – Wednesday, Oct. 8 vs. Los Angeles

Pride Knight – Saturday, Oct. 18 vs. Calgary

Nevada Day – Friday, Oct. 31 vs. Colorado

Noche De Los VGK – Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs. Detroit

Military Appreciation Knight – Monday, Nov. 10 vs. Florida

Hockey Fights Cancer Knight – Tuesday, Nov. 18 vs. NY Rangers

First Responders: Law Enforcement Knight – Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. St. Louis

First Responders: Firefighters Knight – Saturday, Jan. 17 vs. Nashville

First Responders: Healthcare Heroes Knight – Saturday, Jan. 31 vs. Seattle

Kids Day – Monday, Jan. 19 vs. Philadelphia

VGK-9 Knight – Wednesday, Feb. 4 vs. Vancouver

Black History Month Knight – Thursday, Feb. 5 vs. Los Angeles

Asian and Pacific Islander Knight – Friday, March 6 vs. Minnesota

Women’s History Month Knight – Sunday, March 8 vs. Edmonton

St. Patrick’s Day – Tuesday, March 17 vs. Buffalo

Donate Life Knight – Thursday, April 2 vs. Calgary

Mental Health Knight – Monday, April 13 vs. Winnipeg

Fan Appreciation Knight – Wednesday, April 15 vs. Seattle

Additional details regarding activations surrounding each Theme Knight will be announced in advance of the games.

The Vegas Golden Knights are proud to introduce a series of special ticket offers throughout the season, each thoughtfully curated to engage with diverse segments of our community. By pairing exclusive, limited-edition items with unique game-day experiences, the organization continues to strengthen its connection with fans while further advancing the Golden Knights’ brand culture and commitment to the Las Vegas community. In order to enjoy these exclusive offers, tickets must be purchased through the Special Offer links to qualify for offer inclusions. Available while supplies last.

Emo Knight – Thursday, Oct. 16 vs. Boston (Limited Edition VGK Concert-Style T-Shirt)

Italian American Heritage Knight – Monday, Oct. 20 vs. Carolina (Limited Edition VGK Frank Sinatra Bobblehead)

Noche De Los VGK – Tuesday, Nov. 4 vs. Detroit (Limited Edition Los VGK Jersey)

Military Appreciation Knight – Monday, Nov. 10 vs. Florida (Limited Edition VGK x Military Appreciation Ball Cap)

Après Skate – Thursday, Nov. 13 vs. NY Islanders (Lift Ticket to Brian Head and Lee Canyon)

Hockey Fights Cancer Knight – Tuesday, Nov. 18 vs. NY Rangers (Cure 4 the Kids Foundation Ball Cap presented by Naqvi Injury Law)

9th Island Knight – Wednesday, Nov. 26 vs. Ottawa (Limited Edition VGK Beach Hat)

Country Knight – Tuesday, Dec. 2 vs. Chicago (Limited Edition VGK Cowboy Hat)

Jewish Heritage – Wednesday, Dec. 17 vs. New Jersey (Limited Edition VGK x Jewish Heritage Ball Cap)

VGK Holiday – Tuesday, Dec. 23 vs. San Jose (Limited Edition VGK Holiday Jersey)

Educator Appreciation Knight – Monday, Dec. 29 vs. Minnesota (Limited Edition VGK Educator Appreciation Jersey)

Noon Year’s Eve Party Brunch – Wednesday, Dec. 31 vs. Nashville (All-Inclusive Beer & Bubbles Brunch on the Standing Room Party Deck East)

Elvis Knight – Thursday, Jan. 8 vs. Columbus (Limited Edition VGK Elvis Bobblehead)

Law Enforcement Appreciation Knight – Saturday, Jan. 10 vs. St. Louis (Limited Edition VGK Law Enforcement Appreciation Jersey)

Firefighter Appreciation Knight – Saturday, Jan. 17 vs. Nashville (Limited Edition VGK Firefighter Appreciation Jersey)

Kids Day – Monday, Jan. 19 vs. Philadelphia (Limited Edition Hockey Glove Lunchbox)

Hello Kitty – Thursday, Jan. 29 vs. Dallas (Limited Edition VGK x Hello Kitty Merchandise*)

Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Knight – Saturday, Jan. 31 vs. Seattle (Limited Edition VGK Healthcare Heroes Appreciation Jersey)

Built Vegas Strong Knight – Friday, March 6 vs. Minnesota (Limited Edition Built Vegas Strong, Neon Construction Dri-Fit Shirt)

Ladies Knight Out – Sunday, March 8 vs. Edmonton (Limited Edition VGK Women’s History Jersey)

Keys to the Knight – Thursday, March 12 vs. Pittsburgh (Limited Edition VGK x Real Estate Agent Merchandise*)

Hat Tricks and Hops – Tuesday, March 17 vs. Buffalo (Tickets purchased through the offer include a voucher for a draft beer or soda to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day)

VGK x Bournemouth – Thursday, March 19 vs. Utah (Limited Edition VGK x AFC Bournemouth Football Jersey)

UNLV – Thursday, April 2 vs. Calgary (Limited Edition VGK x UNLV jersey)

*Item to be announced closer to the offer date

Full-season memberships, partial-plan memberships, event suites, and group tickets for the 2025-26 regular season are all available now. Memberships provide fans with access to the same seat locations for all 45 home games (full season) or 11 home games (partial plans) at a discounted rate compared to single-game tickets. For more information, visit this link.

ABOUT THE VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS

The Vegas Golden Knights are a National Hockey League franchise owned and operated by Black Knight Sports and Entertainment LLC. Established by Owner and Chairman Bill Foley and his family, the Golden Knights were the most successful expansion franchise in North American professional sports history in 2017-18 and won the Stanley Cup in 2022-23. For the latest news and information on the Golden Knights visit vegasgoldenknights.com and follow the team on Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.