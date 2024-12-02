Medieval Monday 24-Hour Ticket Offer!

Take advantage of these ticket offers until Tuesday at 10am PT!

By Vegas Golden Knights
Single Game Tickets:
In honor of season 8, the Vegas Golden Knights are offering $80 tickets + no fees in the mezzanine & upper bowl to celebrate Medieval Monday. Seats are subject to availability. Offer will run from Monday, December 2nd at 10am PDT until Tuesday, December 3rd at 10am PDT.

**CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE SINGLE GAME TICKETS**

Group & Event Suites:
Group leaders receive their game ticket FREE (up to $268 value) on orders 10+ tickets for an upcoming Vegas Golden Knights Home Game when purchases are made and paid in full between 10am on Monday December 2nd, through 10am on Tuesday December, 3rd*. Terms & Conditions Apply. While Supplies Last

Receive a Complimentary Liquor Package Upgrade (up to $3,750 value) on any Luxury or Party Suite Purchases to an upcoming Vegas Golden Knights Home Game at T-Mobile Arena when purchases are made and paid in full between 10am on Monday December 2nd, through 10am on Tuesday December, 3rd*. Terms & Conditions Apply. While Supplies Last.

**CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GROUP & EVENT SUITES**

