Medieval Monday 24-Hour Ticket Offer!

Single Game Tickets:

In honor of season 8, the Vegas Golden Knights are offering $80 tickets + no fees in the mezzanine & upper bowl to celebrate Medieval Monday. Seats are subject to availability. Offer will run from Monday, December 2nd at 10am PDT until Tuesday, December 3rd at 10am PDT.

**CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE SINGLE GAME TICKETS**

Group & Event Suites:

Group leaders receive their game ticket FREE (up to $268 value) on orders 10+ tickets for an upcoming Vegas Golden Knights Home Game when purchases are made and paid in full between 10am on Monday December 2nd, through 10am on Tuesday December, 3rd*. Terms & Conditions Apply. While Supplies Last

Receive a Complimentary Liquor Package Upgrade (up to $3,750 value) on any Luxury or Party Suite Purchases to an upcoming Vegas Golden Knights Home Game at T-Mobile Arena when purchases are made and paid in full between 10am on Monday December 2nd, through 10am on Tuesday December, 3rd*. Terms & Conditions Apply. While Supplies Last.

**CLICK HERE TO PURCHASE GROUP & EVENT SUITES**