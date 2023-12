Tuesday, Dec. 26

Slovakia vs. Czechia - Servac Petrovsky tallied three points (2-1=3) and four shots in 19:19 of TOI in Slovakia’s 6-2 win over Czechia. Petrovsky was named Slovakia’s player of the game.

Finland vs. Canada - Rasmus Kumpulainen skated 15:12 in Finland’s 5-2 loss to Canada.

Sweden vs. Latvia - Liam Ohgren tallied one assist and five shots in 15:44 of TOI in Sweden’s 6-0 win vs. Latvia.